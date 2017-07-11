MR Direct Announces Upcoming Arrival of Apron-Style Bar Sink

The 408 apron bar sink will be available in August This bar sink is a useful addition to kitchen wet bars or island countertops.

MR Direct, a leading sink and faucet supplier, has announced the impending arrival of an apron-style bar sink. The 408 will be available in August of this year.

As with all other apron-style sinks, the 408 is installed on top of a custom-fit countertop so the front-facing surface of the sink is exposed. This bar sink is a useful addition to kitchen wet bars or island countertops. It conveniently adds an additional food and drink preparation area and is excellent for entertaining in the home.

The 408 is constructed of 304-grade stainless steel and features ¾” radius corners to accommodate cleaning and scrubbing.MR Direct stainless steel sinks have a superior-quality composition and corrosion-resistant properties that ensure a strong and dependable product. Each 408 apron bar sink comes fully-insulated to diminish sound, and has a brushed satin finish to help conceal any scratches that may occur with use.

All 408 apron sinks are backed by MR Direct’s lifetime warranty under normal use for the lifetime of the product.

For more information about MR Direct stainless steel apron sinks, visit: http://www.mrdirectint.com/catalog/sink/kitchen/stainless-steel/apron