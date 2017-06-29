This conference has established itself as the biopharmaceutical industry's premier global professional development event, providing invaluable opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and interaction with industry and regulatory leaders.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) announced it will host its 2017 Annual Meeting & Expo in San Diego, California USA, from October 29 to November 1. At this signature event, attendees will explore how to navigate organizational and regulatory complexities to drive innovation and advance patient therapies.

“This conference has established itself as the biopharmaceutical industry's premier global professional development event, providing invaluable opportunities for peer-to-peer learning and interaction with industry and regulatory leaders,” said John Bournas, ISPE CEO and President.

The 2017 ISPE Annual Meeting & Expo delivers a broad spectrum of technical education for multiple levels of expertise across six tracks and more than 80 education sessions. This year’s event features a variety of new sessions and formats to enhance the conference experience, including eight fast-paced 30-minute presentations, seven in-depth workshops, and four new featured topics. In addition to the education, an extensive Expo will showcase more than 200 companies offering advanced technologies and services.

Keynote speakers include:



Pam P. Cheng, Executive Vice President of Global Operations and IT, AstraZeneca

Roger Connor, President Global Manufacturing and Supply (GMS), GlaxoSmithKline

Enno de Boer, PhD., Partner and Leader of Digital Manufacturing North America, McKinsey & Company, Inc.

Glenn F. Pierce, Former Senior Vice President of Cell and Gene Therapy, Biogen and World Federation of Hemophilia Board of Directors

Attendees will enjoy a variety of networking and social events, including a 5K charity run/walk to benefit the World Federation of Hemophilia USA and a celebration on the USS Midway.

To learn more about this event, visit http://www.ISPE.org/2017-Annual-Meeting.

