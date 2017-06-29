FoodLogiQ Recognized by Forbes Magazine for Innovation

FoodLogiQ is on a mission to map the world’s food chain, make it as safe as possible, and empower people to make informed decisions about the food they eat.

FoodLogiQ, the leading SaaS provider of food safety compliance, whole chain traceability, and supply chain transparency solutions, announced that Forbes Magazine has included the company in The 25 Most Innovative Ag-Tech Startups list.

Forbes Magazine stated, “To find the 25 ag-tech startups that carry the most potential, we surveyed the agricultural technology landscape by speaking with experts, venture capitalists and accelerators; then, we examined financials and each company’s agricultural credentials.”

Highlighting FoodLogiQ’s supply chain traceability and recall management capabilities, the publication stated, “The average food recall costs companies $10 million. FoodLogiQ aims to reduce those costs by using data to track a supply chain (i.e, food) from the farm to the fork, ensuring the correct foods are recalled.”

“We are honored to be recognized as an ag-tech innovator for our food safety, traceability and supply chain technology by a business influencer such as Forbes,” said Dean Wiltse, CEO of FoodLogiQ. “This distinction reflects the dedication of our team and our customers who we routinely collaborate with to develop the best technology to connect the world’s food chain.”

About FoodLogiQ

FoodLogiQ® LLC is a leading SaaS provider of food safety compliance, traceability, and supply chain transparency solutions. We help restaurant operators, food retailers and other food companies achieve end-to-end traceability while supporting safe and high quality food products across the supply chain. FoodLogiQ Connect is an online supplier community used by food companies to manage quality, safety, audit, regulatory compliance and traceability needs across their supply chains. To meet mounting regulatory requirements and consumer demands for transparency, food companies are leveraging FoodLogiQ Connect to validate supplier compliance with food safety and act with confidence in the event of a food safety or quality issue. To request a demo, please visit http://www.FoodLogiQ.com/demo