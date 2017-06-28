Greenberg Traurig Named Among North Texas’ Best Places to Work

The Dallas office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has been named among the top 100 places to work in North Texas by the Dallas Business Journal. A special event will take place on Sept. 21, at Dr. Pepper Ballpark to honor the businesses selected by the Dallas Business Journal for the 2017 “Best Places to Work.”

“At Greenberg Traurig, we understand that providing excellent client service starts with having a strong foundation and service culture within our own walls,” said Dallas office Managing Shareholder, Joseph F. Coniglio. “Our ability to serve our clients and our community is a result of facilitating a positive work environment and empowering our outstanding team in our Dallas office and beyond. We are grateful for this recognition as it is a reflection of our firm’s greater purpose and culture, and we strive to uphold that mission every single day.”

“Our firm’s core values of collegiality and collaboration are at the heart of what we do in Dallas,” said Kathy D. Kimmel, Dallas office business director. “We believe that each employee plays a critical role in this office by bringing a unique talent and perspective. As an office, we strive to honor those contributions by creating a fun work environment that that rewards excellent work and dedication to our clients.”

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas

Greenberg Traurig has more than 100 attorneys in Texas, serving clients from offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.