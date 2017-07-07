DCS Team Member Recognized for Prestigious IT Leadership Award

Bill has an in-depth understanding of the procedures and rules that govern standards development.

The InterNational Committee for Information Technology Standards (INCITS) honored DCS’s Executive Vice President, Army and Marine Corps Sector, Bill Protzman, with the Exceptional International Leadership Award. The award is presented to no more than two INCITS participants for exceptional leadership of an international committee.

INCITS recognized Bill’s numerous contributions to the INCITS/H3 Computer Graphics and Image Processing standards community.

“With more than 20 years of participation in INCITS standards activities and eight terms of office as the INCITS/H3 chairman, Bill has an in-depth understanding of the procedures and rules that govern standards development,” as stated by INCITS. “Bill’s contributions both nationally and internationally in ISO/IEC JTC1/SC 24/WG7 are exemplary. During his tenure, he has fostered an environment that encourages collaboration amongst the participants. Internationally, he oversaw the acceptance and publication of a new Registered Graphical Item for the BIIF standard (ISO/IEC 12087-5), a BIIF Profile for the Treaty on Open Skies (OSDE01.10), and worked tirelessly on the SEDRIS family of standards and much more.”

INCITS further noted: “Bill is well respected by his peers and through his continuous efforts to engage stakeholders and his skills as a chairman. Bill is one of the reasons for the successful development of international standards.”

The INCITS is the central U.S. forum dedicated to creating technology standards for the next generation of innovation. INCITS members combine their expertise to create the building blocks for globally transformative technologies. From cloud computing to communications, from transportation to health care technologies, INCITS is a place where innovation thrives.

See the full list of 2017 INCITS Award Recipients here: http://www.incits.org/news-events/annual-awards#_

A significant accomplishment given his responsibilities as a Sector Leader, and a demonstration of the value/need for continuous learning. Congratulations to Bill on this incredibly prestigious recognition, and thanks for enhancing DCS’s reputation for technical excellence.

