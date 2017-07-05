The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) congratulates the recipients of its 2017 Fellowship Awards, which support the development of the next generation of immunotherapy experts through dedicated funding of novel research.

The award winners, who represent a trio of world-renowned academic and cancer care centers, will be formally recognized at the society’s 32nd Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs held at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., Nov. 8-12, 2017.

“For more than 30 years, SITC has been committed to advancing the science and translation of cancer immunotherapy, and developed the Forward Fund to support the achievements of early career scientists,” said SITC President Lisa H. Butterfield, PhD. “All SITC Fellows are provided with critical support for research, innovation and advancement of the science to make cancer immunotherapy a standard of care for cancer patients worldwide.”

Since 2014, SITC has awarded nearly $900,000 to researchers through its Fellowship Awards program. In 2017, SITC received a record number of Fellowship Awards submissions for consideration portending an optimistic forecast for cancer immunotherapy and its impact on cancer treatment.

2017 SITC’s Holbrook Kohrt, MD, PhD Cancer Immunotherapy Translational Memorial Fellowship

Sponsored by Genentech

Recipient: Nathan Singh, MD, MS, Division of Hematology and Oncology, University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Singh was selected as the recipient of this award for his project titled, “Enhancing CAR T cell efficacy by disrupting immune inhibition.”

Award Amount: $100,000 (for one year)

2017 SITC-Merck Immunotherapy in Lung Cancer Clinical Fellowship

Sponsored by Merck

Recipient: Arnab Ghosh, MD, PhD, Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Ghosh was selected as the recipient of this award for his project titled, “Enhancing antitumor immunity mediated by costimulatory agents through reprogramming myeloid infiltrating cells.”

Award Amount: $100,000 (for one year)

2017 NCI Immunotherapy Fellowship

Co-sponsored by the National Cancer Institute (NCI) of the National Institutes of Health and SITC, made possible in part by an educational grant from EMD Serono

Recipient: Ariel E. Marciscano, MD, Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

Learn more about this year’s and past Fellowship Awards recipients on the society’s website, SITC Cancer Immunotherapy CONNECT.

About the Forward Fund

The future of cancer immunotherapy is rooted in research and education, primarily by early career scientists. The Forward Fund was established to stimulate the future of the science, development and application of cancer immunotherapy through financially supporting its education and research. Currently, the Forward Fund sponsors young investigators and honors senior researchers in numerous ways, including: Abstract Travel Awards, Presidential Travel Awards, the Presidential Award, Richard V. Smalley, MD Memorial Lectureship Award, and Fellowship Awards.

About SITC

The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) is the world’s leading member-driven organization specifically dedicated to improving cancer patient outcomes by advancing the science and application of cancer immunotherapy. Established in 1984, SITC, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, serves scientists, clinicians, academicians, patients, patient advocates, government representatives and industry leaders from around the world. Through educational programs that foster scientific exchange and collaboration, SITC aims to one day make the word cure a reality for cancer patients everywhere. To learn more, visit http://www.sitcancer.org.

