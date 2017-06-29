David McNally Every person who has ever lived has left their mark on the world. Leaving your mark is the outcome of realizing the enormous potential that exists within you. Past News Releases RSS

Human beings possess an innate desire to understand themselves, to search for purpose and meaning beyond our job titles and other labels we may have acquired. In Mark Of An Eagle David McNally maintains that every person who has ever lived has left their mark on the world. He inspires people to fully engage in life by providing them with the tools and insights to discover themselves and the purpose for which they were created.

The book offers a roadmap for identifying the vision we have for our lives and how to bring that vision into reality. It is about building relationships that are rich and rewarding. It is about the courage to rise above adversity in the pursuit of your dreams. It is about connecting to your creative spirit.

“Every person who has ever lived has left their mark on the world,” states McNally. “Leaving your mark, however, is the outcome of realizing the enormous potential that exists within you; the belief that there is a special purpose for your existence; the awareness that you share responsibility for what happens in our world; and the commitment to fully utilize your talents to create a rich and rewarding life,” he added.

About David McNally:

For over forty years, David McNally has inspired millions of people from the stage, on film, and with his best-selling books, Even Eagles Need a Push: Learning to Soar in a Changing World and The Eagle’s Secret: Success Strategies for Thriving at Work and in Life and Be Your Own Brand, which is used by many business schools throughout the world in their graduate programs. His new book Mark Of An Eagle: How Your Life Changes the World brings fresh, inspiring insights and wisdom for creating a successful and meaningful life.

David has produced two highly acclaimed inspirational films, The Power of Purpose and If I Were Brave. He was recently elected to the Speakers’ Hall of Fame and recognized by a leading speakers’ bureau as one of the world’s Top 50 business speakers. He is the founder and CEO of TransForm Corporation an organization that aligns leaders, teams, and individuals throughout organizations to build iconic brands.

Mark Of An Eagle Specifications and Distribution:

Mark Of An Eagle is currently available as a hardcover book and a Kindle Edition.

Hardcover: 178 pages

Dimensions: 6.50" x 8.50"

ISBN: 978-0-9987319-0-2

Publication Date: 2017-03-15

Wisdom Editions Gold, imprint of Calumet Edition s LLC

Hardcover Distributor: Itasca Books

Hardcover and Kindle books are available for purchase at Amazon.com.

Mark Of An Eagle trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a-2RGbmkz4s

For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Annemarie Osborne, publicist at Annemarieosborne7@gmail.com or by phone (949) 237-2906.

