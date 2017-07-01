Ahern Receives Best Places to Work Recognition

J.F. Ahern Co. was featured in the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2017 Best Places to Work. Each year the Journal honors businesses that establish a positive working environment built on trust, recognition, and engagement. The program drew about 100 nominations from companies on the “micro” end with fewer than 25 employees to those in the “extra-large” category with more than 200 workers. Ahern was among the winners in the extra-large category.

J. F. Ahern Co. is a multi-trade mechanical and fire protection contractor specializing in facility services, construction, piping and prefabrication services. Founded in 1880, the company has over 1,300 employees servicing customers across the United States in diverse sectors that include commercial, retail, industrial processing, food processing, data centers, energy and healthcare. To keep up with the latest company news and events, visit jfahern.com or follow us on Facebook or LinkedIn.