Polyglass Announces New Hires and Promotions for Sales Leadership Team

Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. expands its sales leadership team to meet the growing demand for its roofing and waterproofing solutions. With their combined experience in the roofing industry, Polyglass can quickly respond to the needs of roofing professionals in every region and continue to build its distribution network across North America.

“Over the past 25 years, Polyglass has built a reputation for producing quality products,” said Todd Homa, director of sales, technical and customer services. “We continue to add value by hiring the best and the brightest talent and we are delighted to welcome our newest team members.”

Dan Nichols, regional sales manager for the Western Region, brings 26 years of sales and marketing experience in the building materials industry. He began his career in the home building industry and transitioned into the roofing industry. He enjoys the roofing industry and compares it to being in a tight-knit family. Mr. Nichols lives in Southern California and enjoys surfing, paddle boarding and traveling.

Tino De La Rosa, regional market manager for the Northwest Region, specializes in developing sales talent. Mr. De La Rosa earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Washington, Tacoma and continued his professional development through executive integral leadership classes at Notre Dame, Columbia University and the University of Michigan’s Ross School of Business.

Steve Kubicka, regional sales manager for the Northeast Region, has more than 40 years of sales and marketing experience and has worked for contractors, distributors and manufacturers in the roofing industry. Mr. Kubicka holds a Bachelor’s of Science in engineering from NJIT in New Jersey and a MBA in marketing at Loyola, Baltimore, MD. He resides in New Jersey and enjoys tennis, biking, and traveling. He is the proud father of Nico and Sydney.

Arty Vazquez is the district sales manager for Pinellas, Manatee, and Sarasota counties in Florida. With over 19 years of experience working for roofing manufacturers and distribution, Mr. Vazquez has helped to build sales and strong relationships within the roofing industry. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of South Florida. Mr. Vazquez resides in Dunedin, FL.

Ali Spingler is the district sales manager for Southwest Florida. Prior to this role, she was an independent sales representative for Polyglass for nearly two years. Mrs. Spingler has 15 years of experience in the roofing industry and is actively involved with the Southwest Florida Roofing Contractors Association as a Board Member and Chairperson for various charity events to benefit Blessings in a Backpack. She lives in Alva, FL and enjoys spending time with family, working out, cooking and traveling.

Tyson Everett is the district sales manager for Hillsborough, Polk, Pasco, Hernando, Citrus and Highland counties in Florida. Prior to this role, he served in sales management positions at Polyglass covering various regions throughout the country since 2009. Before joining Polyglass, Mr. Everett served 10 active years in the Florida Air National Guard. He is a Rollins College Graduate and National Communications Honor Society Alumni. Mr. Everett resides in Winter Garden, FL.

Kevin Ferriera is the district sales manager for Eastern Canada. In this new role he services distributors and contractors in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. Mr. Ferriera has over 10 years of roofing experience and began his career with Polyglass as a technical service representative in 2016. Prior to Polyglass, Mr. Ferriera worked in the family roofing business in Toronto, Ontario. He resides in Toronto and enjoys soccer, concerts, movies and music.

Rob Kaethler is the sales representative for province of British Columbia in Canada. He oversees sales in British Columbia and ensures that roofing professionals have access to Polyglass’ roofing and waterproofing solutions. Mr. Kaethler has 25 years of experience in roofing and is a longtime member of the Technical Committee for Asphalt Roofing Standards in Canada. He lives in Surrey, British Columbia and enjoys wildlife, nature photography, RVing and volunteering. He is married and has two children.

Trevor Layng is the sales representative for the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. In this new position, Mr. Layng is responsible for business growth in Western Canada. He has over 35 years of experience in the roofing industry and prior to Polyglass owned and operated his own roofing company. He resides in Calgary, Alberta and enjoys camping and golfing.

