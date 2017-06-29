Gorowitz Chosen to Speak at Entrepreneurship and Small Business Summit

Stacey J. Gorowitz, CPA and Founding Principal and CEO of S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C.

Stacey J. Gorowitz, CPA, Founding Principal and CEO of S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C., has been selected to serve as a Business Financing panelist for Thompson Management Consulting’s 2017 Entrepreneurship and Small Business Summit. The annual summit, which is geared toward “growing and strengthening entrepreneurial endeavors,” will be held July 12 and 13.

Gorowitz will serve alongside three other participants in a panel discussing lending requirements, private lending, financial investing and tax planning. Gorowitz will focus her discussion on tax planning and financial entity structure.

The Entrepreneurship and Small Business Summit, also known as ESBS, is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., daily, and will be held in Lawrenceville at the Clyde L. Strickland Center for Entrepreneurship at Discovery High School, 1335 Old Norcross Road. The finance panel will take place on the Wednesday, July 12, at 9:30 a.m.

ESBS was created to bring entrepreneurial stakeholders together to discuss, teach and bridge valuable connections. ESBS aligns with the Thompson Management Consulting, LLC mission to be a global leader and change agent in creating innovative models used to grow and transform business firms into successful entities. For more information about ESBS visit: http://www.b2bconference.net/, or to register, visit: http://bit.ly/2u9UL4h.

About S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C.

S.J. Gorowitz Accounting & Tax Services, P.C. (SJG), is an Alpharetta based Certified Public Accounting (CPA) and business advisory firm specializing in the needs of expanding and emerging businesses and business owners. SJG offers the industry focused experience of a large firm and the personal approach of a boutique consultancy. Our clients trust us to help them build their business and oversee their finances and business components. For more information on SJG, please visit http://www.sjgorowitz.com.