Veritas Collaborative, a specialty hospital system for the treatment of eating disorders, today announced that Dr. Anna Tanner and Dr. Carrie Poline have been named ‘Top Doctors’ by Atlanta Magazine.

“I am extremely proud of Dr. Tanner and Dr. Poline for the outstanding care they provide to our patients and families each and every day,” said Stacie McEntyre, founder, president and CEO of Veritas Collaborative. “The Atlanta community has recognized their commitment to delivering excellent patient care, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have these two top doctors on our team.”

Tanner and Poline joined Veritas Collaborative earlier this year to spearhead the opening of the organization’s new Atlanta medical clinic, which provides services for children, adolescents, and young adults suffering from known or suspected eating disorders.

Tanner serves as the clinic’s executive director and has been recognized as a Top Doctor by Atlanta Magazine five times. She is board-certified pediatrician and is credentialed as a certified eating disorders specialist by the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals.

Poline, a child and adolescent psychiatrist and the medical director for Veritas’ Atlanta clinic, was not only recognized as a Top Doctor by Atlanta Magazine, but was also selected as a recipient of the first-ever awarding of Castle Connelly’s Exceptional Women in Medicine for 2017.

“Dr. Tanner and Dr. Poline take great pride in the care they provide for their patients,” said Dr. Kerry Landry, vice president of medical services for Veritas Collaborative. “I could not be more honored to have them on our team as we continue to drive the standard of care in eating disorders treatment worldwide.”

Atlanta Magazine’s Top Doctors list is compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd., whose physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels.

About Veritas Collaborative

Veritas Collaborative is a specialty hospital system for the treatment of eating disorders with locations in Durham, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Atlanta, Georgia. Providing a range of services for individuals of all ages, Veritas offers inpatient, acute residential, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient, and outpatient levels of care. Delivering individualized, evidence-based care in a gender-diverse and inclusive environment, Veritas envisions a world in which all persons with eating disorders and their families have access to best-practice care and hold hope for a cure.

