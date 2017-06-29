“We are giving our members, and others who have just discovered TruWest, a benefit of moving their savings to the Credit Union and helping them reach their financial goals a little more quickly,”

As interest rates gradually climb, TruWest Credit Union is taking advantage of the rise by announcing a special savings or IRA certificate with a 1.65% APY, one of the Credit Union’s highest savings rates available, on a relatively short 7-month investment.

Members can get started with this limited-time offer with as little as $1,000 and must have a TruWest checking account with at least $500 aggregate in direct deposits each month. New members may easily apply for a checking account online and set up their direct deposits using ClickSWITCH™.

“We are giving our members, and others who have just discovered TruWest, a benefit of moving their savings to the Credit Union and helping them reach their financial goals a little more quickly,” says Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Gary Bernard. “Ordinarily, a member would need to commit to a 3- to 5-year term in order to enjoy this higher rate.”

Members are insured up to $250,000 by NCUA. To apply or to learn more about this promotional offer, visit http://www.truwest.org/cdspecial.

About TruWest Credit Union

TruWest Credit Union is headquartered in Tempe, Ariz. and operates as a cooperative to provide its membership with a lifetime of quality financial services and a culture of caring for its members, employees and communities. TruWest is a strong and sound financial institution with more than 81,000 members and assets totaling more than $1 billion. TruWest Credit Union has 12 branches—nine in the metro Phoenix area and three in Austin, Texas. For more information and locations, visit http://www.truwest.org.

1Special Offer valid as of 6/26/2017 and subject to change without notice. Must be a TruWest member with a minimum $5 deposit. Automatic renewal to 6-month term at the current dividend rate in effect at the time of renewal. Must have a TruWest checking account with a minimum of $500 aggregate in ACH direct deposits within 30 days after opening certificate account. Certificate rate reduced to the current dividend rate in effect for a standard 6-month certificate based upon deposit balance if direct deposit not in effect after 30 days of account opening or is cancelled during term balance. Minimum certificate balance of $1,000 and maximum of $250,000. A penalty may be imposed for early withdrawal. Fees could reduce earnings. Standard terms and conditions apply. Please call (855) 878-9378 for further details. APY = Annual Percentage Yield. ACH= Automated Clearing House.