DCS Corporation (DCS) announced today that two of its locations have been awarded the prestigious James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award, marking the 7th and 8th Cogswell wins for the company. DCS's locations in Alexandria, Va., and Ridgecrest, Ca., were among 36 facilities awarded the honor by the Defense Security Service (DSS). The selected facilities represent less than one percent of the 13,500 cleared facilities participating in the National Industrial Security Program and subject to recurring assessment by DSS.

“DCS is very proud to receive two Cogswell Awards for 2017,” commented Jim Benbow, DCS CEO. “The protection of classified information is paramount at DCS, and the efforts of Terri Weadon and her entire security team in maintaining exceptional standards in our corporate program are critical to our ongoing efforts in support of the Warfighter.”

The Cogswell Award was established in 1966 to recognize excellence in industrial security. The award is named for the late Air Force Col. James S. Cogswell, the first chief of industrial security within the Department of Defense. Each Award is the culmination of a rigorous selection process. Only facilities with two consecutive superior industrial security review ratings and sustained excellence and innovation in security program management, implementation and oversight may be nominated by DSS.

These awards represent the latest milestone in DCS’s dedication to excellence in all aspects of corporate security. It is also the first time that multiple DCS facilities received the award in the same year. “This prestigious recognition from DSS comes only as a result of the ongoing commitment of DCS management and employees to prioritizing industrial security and information protection at all levels and locations,” commented Terri Weadon, DCS Vice President of Security.

About DCS

DCS offers advanced technology and management solutions to Government agencies in the DoD and national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our 1,100 employee-owners allow DCS to ensure the success of each client’s mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information about DCS please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.