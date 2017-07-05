Snapsheet Appoints Vic Pascucci to Board of Directors

Snapsheet, the leading provider of virtual claims software for the personal and commercial insurance industry, has appointed Vic Pascucci, managing partner of Lightbank Capital, to its board of directors.

“Vic has been a supporter of our vision for virtual claims management since the beginning and we’re pleased to have him on our board once again,” said Brad Weisberg, Snapsheet’s CEO. “Vic understands the power we have to help carriers reimagine the way they process claims - reducing cycle time, expenses and increasing customer satisfaction. His experience in the insurance industry and his track record of helping companies grow make him an invaluable addition.”

Prior to his role at Lightbank, Pascucci built and managed a $330 million corporate venture capital program, which is where he first invested in Snapsheet, leading their $10 million Series B round of financing, and joined the company’s board in 2013, where he served for 2 years.

“I’m very excited to be back on the board at Snapsheet and help this talented team transform the auto claims industry,” said Pascucci. “Having invested in this company once before, I couldn’t be more thrilled to re-engage as a board member and support what is clearly one of the most compelling and innovative solutions in the insurance industry.”

With more than 20 years of experience in financial services and insurance, Pascucci has built and led multiple corporate venture programs in the insurance industry and participated in over $600 million in venture capital transactions.

“Snapsheet’s innovative platform, ability to optimize and customize workflows for carriers and commitment to further developments has perfectly positioned the company for continued growth,” said Dennis Chookaszian, former CNA Insurance Chairman and CEO and lead director of Snapsheet’s board. “I’m thrilled to have Vic, with his extensive insurance tech experience, join the board, contributing to Snapsheet’s success.”

“As Snapsheet quickly becomes one of Chicago’s fastest-growing companies, it’s great to have Vic, a proven contributor to Chicago’s tech scene and some of the city’s most notable companies, join us on the board,” said Howard Tullman, CEO of 1871 and Snapsheet board member.

Snapsheet currently serves more than 50 insurance carriers. From 2013 to 2016, Snapsheet achieved 100 percent year-over-year growth and now employs more than 325 people.

