HCMC Legal (“HCMC”), along with What’s Next Midlands, proudly sponsored a legal networking event at the offices of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP in Columbia, South Carolina. The event brought together legal professionals and community members in the Columbia area to share ideas about work, life, and leisure in the Midlands.

HCMC, the parent company of Hire Counsel and Mestel & Company, is the national leader in attorney placement, temporary staffing, legal staffing, and eDiscovery services since 1987. Hire Counsel was recently named one of America’s Best Professional Search Firms by Forbes and a Top 250 Company for Flexible Jobs by FlexJobs. Mestel & Company has been named as the winner of the Award for Best Attorney Placement Firm 2016 – USA in the CV Magazine Recruitment Awards as well as one of Lawdragon’s 100 Leading Legal Consultants and Strategists.

As part of their initiative to foster the development of the local community, HCMC partnered with What’s Next Midlands, a Columbia-based nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring community action, improving livability in the Midlands, and bringing ideas of community members to life. “We are excited to team up with HCMC to create a successful event for local legal professionals,” said Meghan Hickman, Executive Director for EngenuitySC, the economic development nonprofit that oversees What’s Next Midlands. “We appreciate the immense support you have shown our community and for your generous donation.”

“We take pride in supporting Columbia’s local businesses and professionals, which are the fabric of the community quilt. The growth of the local economy is essential for the success of our clients and candidates alike,” said Joan Davison, CEO of HCMC. “We are thrilled that our national footprint stretches into the Carolinas. Columbia, in particular, is a thriving city, making it an excellent place to build relationships and leverage great talent.”

HCMC is continuing its expansion across the United States, with Durham, North Carolina being its 13th location and scheduled to open later this summer. Chicago, its 12th location, recently opened in April.

For more information about HCMC, please visit http://www.hirecounsel.com and http://www.mestel.com. For more information about What’s Next Midlands, please visit https://whatsnextmidlands.com/ideas.

About HCMC Legal

HCMC Legal, Inc., the parent company of Hire Counsel and Mestel & Company, is the national leader in attorney placement, temporary staffing, legal staffing and eDiscovery services since 1987. Hire Counsel partners with clients across all industries to manage their dynamic workloads and distinct legal needs. We leverage exceptional talent and technology, deliver superior results consistently and profitably, and help organizations excel in today’s new legal economy. Mestel & Company specializes in legal search and recruitment consulting, advancing the careers of individual associates, of counsel, partners, in-house counsel as well as facilitating the movement of groups and complex law firm mergers. Our prominent legacy, forward looking vision, depth of experience, and dedication to honesty, candor, and integrity set us apart from our competitors. HCMC is the only 100% employee owned company in the legal staffing and attorney placement industry. For more information, visit http://www.hirecounsel and http://www.mestel.com. Follow us on Twitter@HireCounsel and Twitter@Mestel.