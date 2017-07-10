“My Plan, God’s Design: There is a Time for Everything”: a captivating and inspirational story of triumph over a sociopathic brother’s torment and two bouts of cancer. “My Plan, God’s Design: There is a Time for Everything” is the creation of published author, Karen Martin, a retired elementary school teacher, volunteer worker, travel aficionado, wife, mother, and grandmother.

“I believe God answers all prayers. He does not always answer them the way we want him to because he knows what is best for us. Often, it is extremely difficult to accept and understand the answer he gives us, especially when it seems that he is not answering us at all. I have shared in this book several times when God has answered prayers in a phenomenal way. I wish it were always that way, but it is not. I just cling to the fact that God is in control, and he knows what is best. Yes, Father knows best!”—Karen Martin

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karen Martin’s new book is captivatingly and entertainingly written. This is the inspirational story of the author’s triumph over adversity and illness.

Tormented throughout life by a sociopathic brother, Karen dealt with the mistreatment with grace, faith, and humor. While growing up, Karen’s mother and father were unwilling to recognize their son’s problematic behaviors. Bobby was clever and cunning, always ready with an excuse or an explanation placing blame elsewhere.

Through faith, courage, hard work, and the support of a loving husband, Karen became a successful wife, mother, educator, and grandmother. Not hindered by the past, Karen’s optimistic attitude always shined.

Surviving two bouts with cancer while simultaneously dealing with several other family crises, Karen succeeded where many would have been defeated. Recognizing that God is always in control, Karen continued to forge ahead with faith, trusting in the Lord’s design.

