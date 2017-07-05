FEI to Present at NCS4 Conference

FEI Senior Director of Crisis Management Vivian Marinelli, along with National Hockey League (NHL) Senior Director of Security, Bob Pollicino, will present an engaging session, “Resilience and Preparedness,” on July 12, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. EST. Marinelli and Pollicino also will participate in an encore presentation immediately following at 10:00 a.m. EST.

The session will discuss how professionals within the sports safety and security industry can build resiliency in order to effectively respond to a large-scale emergency. The session will address aspects of emergency response preparation from the initial risk assessment, recruitment of team members and training to crisis communication and identifying resources for supporting an emergency.

Since 1999, Marinelli has provided support to individuals and families impacted by mass casualty disasters including aviation accidents, terrorist attacks and natural disasters. She works directly with customers’ emergency response teams to review existing emergency response and family assistance plans. She assists in developing and revising these plans to ensure operational feasibility and provides ongoing consultation and training on emergency planning and family assistance issues. She brings more than 20 years of work in direct clinical services specializing in trauma and grief counseling to her work. She holds a Doctorate Degree in Clinical Psychology and is a Licensed Psychologist in Wisconsin.

FEI Business Development Manager Michael Bugenhagen also will facilitate a discussion, “Essential Elements that Constitute a Good Disaster Plan,” on July 13, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. EST. This discussion will occur during a roundtable event where attendees will have the opportunity to attend three, 30-minute sessions.

In addition to leading the workshop sessions and roundtable discussion, FEI will also be exhibiting at the conference.

Learn more about the National Sports Safety and Security Conference here.

FEI has a 35-year history in enhancing workforce resiliency by offering a full spectrum of solutions, from EAP and organizational development to workplace violence prevention and crisis management. One of the most successful social enterprises in America, FEI was created by the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a national network of social sector organizations working to achieve its vision of healthy and equitable society. Visit http://www.feinet.com for additional information.