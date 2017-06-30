Andrews Federal’s Oma George and Cindy Jenkins pose with the America Saves Designation for Excellence Award.

Andrews Federal Credit Union received the America Saves Designation of Savings Excellence for Credit Unions. The award is presented annually to financial institutions that make extraordinary efforts to encourage saving during America Saves Week/Military Saves Week and succeeded in encouraging members to open and add to wealth-building accounts.

"We are committed to providing products and services to help our members achieve their financial goals, both big and small," said Oma George, Chief Retail Officer. "We also believe educating our membership serves to empower them to start and maintain smart saving habits."

America Saves Week is an annual opportunity for people to assess their savings status and make a plan to start or increase saving, and for organizations like banks or credit unions to support good savings behavior. America Saves Week is coordinated each year by America Saves and the American Savings Education Council.

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Andrews Federal Credit Union was founded in 1948 to serve the needs of military and civilian personnel by providing a vast array of financial products and services. With over $1.5 billion in assets, Andrews Federal has grown to serve more than 120,000 members in the District of Columbia, Joint Base Andrews (MD), Springfield, Virginia (VA), Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (NJ), and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. In addition, the Credit Union serves as a financial partner with many select employee groups in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia and New Jersey.

To learn more about Andrews Federal Credit Union and its community involvement, or to become a member, call 800.487.5500 or visit http://www.andrewsfcu.org.