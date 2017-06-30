Port of Kalama Files Appeal to Shorelines Conditional Use Permit

The mission of the Port of Kalama is to induce capital investment in an environmentally responsible manner to create jobs & enhance public recreational opportunities. We believe that the Shorelines Management Act is not intended, nor does it grant the authority, to regulate Greenhouse Gas (GHS)—It is for the protection and proper management of the shoreline.

The Port of Kalama today filed an appeal to the conditions placed on the Shorelines Conditional Use Permit for the Kalama Manufacturing & Marine Export Facility (KMMEF) by the Washington State Department of Ecology (DOE).

"While the Port is in no way opposed to regulation of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, the Port believes that GHG emissions are appropriately addressed in the air emissions permit for the manufacturing facility not a shorelines decision," said Mark Wilson, Port of Kalama Executive Director. "We believe that the Shorelines Management Act is not intended, nor does it grant the authority, to regulate Greenhouse Gas (GHS)—It is for the protection and proper management of the shoreline. Our appeal is about the precedent setting nature of the permit."

The primary shoreline impact of the overall project is a marine terminal which will be built, owned and operated by the Port of Kalama. Northwest Innovation Works (NWIW) will be the primary user of the facility, but it will also be available for lay berth use by other ships. The Port will charge fees for the use of the terminal by NWIW and other users.

The marine terminal will include a dock, berth, loading equipment, utilities and a storm water system. Ships calling at the terminal for methanol will connect to shore power which reduces emissions to the air from ship engines.

About Port of Kalama – Where rail and water meet:

The Port of Kalama is located in Southwest Washington on the Columbia River and immediately off of Interstate Highway 5. The port exists to induce capital investment in an environmentally responsible manner to create jobs and to enhance public recreational opportunities. Port of Kalama's industrial area includes five miles of riverfront property adjacent to the 43' federally-maintained deep draft navigation channel of the Columbia River. The Port is served by the Burlington Northern/Santa Fe and Union Pacific railroads. There are over 30 businesses located at the Port of Kalama, employing over 1,000 people. Port of Kalama offers all the superior facilities businesses need to thrive, and an unsurpassed quality of life. The port offers shovel ready sites, a new Industrial Park, state of the art Marine Terminals and transportation accessibility to rail and highway all just a 30-minute drive to the Portland International Airport. Port of Kalama also offers high-bandwidth communications, with dual access fiber-optic service to Seattle and Portland. Properties currently available at the port for businesses wishing to expand and thrive: Visit http://portofkalama.com/available-properties/.

Contact: Liz Newman, marketing manager, Port of Kalama, 360-673-2379 or Claudia Johnson, PR, 503-799-2220.