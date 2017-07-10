Ball Janik LLP Attorneys Selected to 2017 Super Lawyers List

Super Lawyers Magazine announced today that eight lawyers from Ball Janik LLP’s Portland, Oregon office have been selected to the 2017 Oregon Super Lawyers list. In addition, four lawyers were selected to the Rising Stars list, two each from Ball Janik’s Portland, Oregon and Orlando, Florida offices.

Selected attorneys from Ball Janik LLP’s Portland office are as follows:

Ciaran P. A. Connelly (Rising Star)

David W. Criswell

Stephen T. Janik

Kevin S. Mapes

James T. McDermott

James C. Prichard

Adele J. Ridenour

Brad T. (Tony) Summers

Nels J. Vulin (Rising Star)

Robert W. Wilkinson

Selected attorneys from Ball Janik LLP’s Orlando office are as follows:

Kelly M. Corcoran (Rising Star)

Evan J. Small (Rising Star)

The selection process for the Super Lawyers list is based on peer nominations and evaluations combined with independent research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected to receive this recognition. The Rising Stars list recognizes no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state. To be eligible for inclusion in Rising Stars, a candidate must be either 40 years old or younger, or in practice for 10 years or less.

