BMX Legend Mike King Partners with Groove Ring

Groove Ring is excited to announce they've partnered with the BMX and mountain bike champion Mike King to help spread the word about their high performance silicon wedding bands and all-purpose rings.

From the rock face to the auto shop, Groove Ring is the world's first breathable silicone ring that's built for both work and play.

Unlike rigid metal bands that can get caught on rocks, branches, or in machinery, Groove Rings are designed to move with the finger and break away when danger strikes.

“I’ve always struggled with wearing my ring while on bike rides or at home playing with my kids,” said King. “Now, worrying about losing my ring is a thing of the past! I’m proud to be working with a company like Groove Life to bring a better, safer ring to those living an active lifestyle.”

Groove Ring Specs:



Low profile prevents snags

Air ports allow fingers to breathe

Recessed grooves provide increased airflow

Liquid injected design gives a flawless finish

Comfort fit inner arch and eased edge lessen skin contact

Available in an array of fashion forward colors and classic neutrals for men and women

Comes with a Lifetime Warranty

“I’m excited to get involved with their mission, and look forward to helping introduce them into the cycling market,” said King.

Athletes, carpenters, outdoorsmen, and more agree that the Groove Ring is an affordable way to show off their style and commitment without sacrificing safety.

Groove Rings can be purchased online or at select retailers nationwide

About

Groove Life launched in 2016 with the release of their flagship product the Groove Ring. Founder Peter Goodwin wanted to wear a ring that showed his commitment to his family while meeting the demands of his work as an Alaskan guide and wilderness lodge owner. His creation not only offers durability and functionality, but rugged good looks as well.

About Mike King

Mike King is a former professional BMX (Bicycle Motocross) and MTB (Mountain Bike) racer whose prolific, award-winning career earned him a spot in the National BMX Hall of Fame as well as the U.S. Bicycling Hall of Fame. Currently he works for the City of Rock Hill, SC, as BMX Supervisor of the Novant Health BMX Supercross facility, as well as a brand ambassador within the bicycle industry.

For more information please visit https://groovelife.co/