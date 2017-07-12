KUBRA is proud to join and is eager to collaborate with the PCI Security Standards Council as a new Participating Organization

KUBRA, a leading customer experience management solution provider that delivers payment services to some of the largest utility, insurance and government entities, announced today that it has joined the PCI Security Standards Council as a new Participating Organization. KUBRA will work with the Council to achieve and improve payment data security worldwide through the ongoing development of the PCI Security Standards, including the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS), PIN Transaction Security (PTS) requirements and the Payment Application Data Security Standard (PA-DSS).

“KUBRA has been delivering secure payment services for the past 25 years through our solutions including KUBRA iDoxs® and KUBRA EZ-PAY®. Throughout that time, our first priority has been maintaining PCI Standards and delivering the highest level of payment data security for clients,” said Rick Watkin, KUBRA CEO and President. “KUBRA is proud to join and is eager to collaborate with the PCI Security Standards Council as a new Participating Organization.”

Endorsed by American Express, Discover Financial Services, JCB International, MasterCard Worldwide and Visa Inc., the PCI Security Standards require merchants and service providers that store, process or transmit customer payment card data to adhere to information security controls and processes that ensure data protection – not just once a year, but as part of a business-as-usual security posture. To enhance payment data security globally while embracing new technologies as they are developed, the Council relies on involvement of those across the payments processing chain, from merchants and service providers to payment device manufacturers and software developers, financial institutions and processors.

As a Participating Organization, KUBRA adds its voice to the standards setting process and will receive previews of drafts of standards and supporting materials in order to provide feedback to shape their final versions, as well as engage a growing community of more than 800 organizations united to improve payment security worldwide.

KUBRA will also have the opportunity to recommend new initiatives for consideration to the PCI Security Standards Council, participate in exclusive webinars and question and answer sessions with Council representatives, and review and discuss new versions of the PCI Security Standards while sharing cross-sector experiences and best practices at the annual Community Meetings.

“In an era of increasingly sophisticated attacks on systems, adhering to the PCI DSS represents an entity’s best protection against network security threats and data breaches,” said Mauro Lance, Chief Operating Officer of the PCI Security Standards Council. “By joining as a Participating Organization, KUBRA demonstrates they are playing an active part in mitigating the threats and improving the security of the payment chain globally by driving the security standards to higher levels of adoption and strength.”

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance and government entities across North America. Our portfolio of meter-to-cash and outage communication solutions includes billing and payment, mapping, mobile apps and proactive communications solutions for customers. With more than one billion customer experiences annually, KUBRA provides performance-driven value to more than 550 clients every day. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. KUBRA is a PCI Certified Class 1 Service Provider. Visit http://www.kubra.com for more information.

About the PCI Security Standards Council

The PCI Security Standards Council is a global forum that is responsible for the development, management, education, and awareness of the PCI Data Security Standard and other standards that increase payment data security. Founded in 2006 by the major payment card brands American Express, Discover, JCB International, MasterCard and Visa Inc., the Council has 800 Participating Organizations representing merchants, banks, processors and vendors worldwide. To learn more about playing a part in securing payment card data globally, please visit: http://www.pcisecuritystandards.org.

