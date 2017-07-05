AllMed Healthcare Management, Inc., a leading national independent review organization (IRO) providing physician review solutions to payer and provider organizations, announced today that it has earned HITRUST certification for Information Technology Security. AllMed is one of few IROs in the country to earn this certification. The HITRUST certification demonstrates AllMed’s commitment to exceeding client expectations while ensuring adherence to security-related regulatory requirements, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) and state laws, to support the flow of healthcare information.

In the ever-changing environment of health care, the HITRUST certification allows AllMed to remain current and improve efficiencies by providing a robust platform that tracks, updates, interprets, and consolidates federal and state regulations, industry standards and best practices, and trends in risk management. AllMed is among a select group of organizations worldwide committed to high standards in privacy and security that have achieved the distinction of the certification.

The healthcare industry is under constant pressure to keep up with continually evolving security, compliance, and regulatory requirements to protect patient records. Organizations that are certified by HITRUST save their clients the time and expense of audit requests and internal assessments. “AllMed is proud to be one of few IROs to receive the HITRUST certification for Information Technology Security,” said Andrew Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of AllMed. “This achievement speaks volumes to the professionalism of our staff and AllMed’s commitment to our client’s information security and privacy needs.”

“The HITRUST certification is the gold standard for information security compliance in the healthcare industry. AllMed has earned the coveted HITRUST certification for Information Technology Security after a long and arduous, but very worthwhile, journey,” said Gordon Ferlitsch, Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, and Chief Security Officer of AllMed. He added, “There is now another reason to distinguish AllMed as a leader in the healthcare market.”

“No certification as encompassing as HITRUST can be done by one department” said Joel Campbell, Information Security Officer of AllMed. “The entire organization focuses on maintaining data security. This commitment is just one of the differences that separates AllMed from other IRO’s in the industry.”

About AllMed

Founded in 1995, AllMed Healthcare Management is an independent review organization that provides comprehensive physician review solutions to payer and provider organizations across the nation. AllMed’s team integrates with its clients, providing medical, copy editing and customer resources that enable them to improve both their services and business goals. AllMed’s clients include leading health plans, medical management organizations, TPAs, disability carriers, hospital groups and ambulatory surgery centers.

111 SW Fifth Ave., Suite 1400, Portland, Oregon 97204

503-274-9916 | http://www.allmedmd.com