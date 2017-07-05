DATAMARK’s Mumbai Location Celebrates Its First Anniversary

“Our growth in one year has been nothing short of remarkable. We are proud to provide employment to more than 300 workers, and glad to be a source of support for our employees and their families.”

DATAMARK, Inc., a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and contact center services, is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its newest service delivery center, located in Mumbai, India.

The facility, located in the country’s commercial and financial hub, opened for business on July 4, 2016 with 30 employees. Operations ramped up quickly over the course of the year, and today the center employs more than 300 staff.

The center was opened to meet the growing volume of business services DATAMARK provides for its U.S.-based and international clients. The facility is equipped to handle high-volume document and data processing, as well as contact center services. The site has capacity for 750 BPO and contact center employees across three shifts.

“The anniversary is a double celebration for us at DATAMARK’s locations across the globe, because July 4th also marks Independence Day in the United States,” said Sonali Bhagwat, Site Leader for DATAMARK’s Mumbai Operations. “Our growth in one year has been nothing short of remarkable. We are proud to provide employment to more than 300 workers, and glad to be a source of support for our employees and their families.”

The Mumbai staff will celebrate the anniversary with a cake-cutting and cultural events, as well as an outing with an adventure sports theme.

The Mumbai site is DATAMARK’s second facility in India. DATAMARK’s first India facility was opened in the city of Chennai in 2005. Combined, the two locations have capacity for 1,700 staff. The Mumbai site provides backup and redundancy for the Chennai location as well as for DATAMARK’s other operations across the globe.

About DATAMARK

DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading business process outsourcing company specializing in high-volume digital mailroom management, document processing/document management, contact center services, and process improvement consulting for Fortune 500 companies and other large enterprises.

Headquartered in El Paso, Texas, DATAMARK employs nearly 2,500 people in its U.S., Mexico, and India facilities. For more information, visit http://www.datamark.net or contact Marketing Manager Martin Rocha at info.datamark.net.