XIO Group, a London headquartered global alternative investments firm with more than $3.2 billion of committed capital, announced that its portfolio company, COMPO Expert GmbH, has recently launched a web-based software FERTIGATE IT which enables users to create tailor-made fertigation programs and optimize them using COMPO EXPERT products.

“Fertigation is a well-established, sophisticated technique to supply minerals to high-value crops, such as vegetables, fruit and nut trees,” said Carsten Geyer, Partner of XIO Group. “Not only does FERTIGATE IT help improve crop nutrition but it also contributes for more sustainable production in different agricultural and horticultural systems.”

Over a period of one year, the software was jointly developed and improved by the COMPO EXPERT R&D team, and improved in its tools and functionality by the company Smart Fertilizer, under the guidance of COMPO EXPERT colleagues worldwide.

“The advanced algorithms of FERTIGATE IT are highly sophisticated and assess the fertigation required for each developmental stage of a crop,” said Joseph Pacini, Chief Executive Officer and Partner of XIO Group. “COMPO Expert continues to focus on innovation and is well-positioned to benefit from further global agriculture growth in an increasingly digital world.”

About COMPO Expert GmbH

COMPO Expert GmbH is the largest specialty fertilizer company in Europe and offers a broad range of high-quality, innovative special fertilizers for professional users. Its product range encompasses innovative slow-release fertilizers, special mineral fertilizers, coated fertilizers, nutrient salts, liquid fertilizers, trace nutrients as well as soil improvers and plant care products. COMPO Expert offers a broad range of high-quality, innovative special fertilizers for professional users. The Company holds a leading position in Europe and has over the past years advanced its geographical expansion into new countries in Latin and South America and opened its own hub in Asia. COMPO Expert is a portfolio company of XIO Group, a global alternative investments firm headquartered in London, and is led by its four founders: Athene Li, Joseph Pacini, Murphy Qiao and Carsten Geyer. The company employs approximately 500 people worldwide.

For more information, visit: http://www.compo-expert.com.

About XIO Group

Headquartered in London, XIO Group is a global alternative investments firm with more than $3.2 billion of committed capital, and employs an international team of more than 70 professionals. Representing more than 15 nationalities among its employees and its network of advisors, the firm has operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Israel, Hong Kong, mainland China and the United States. With a seasoned international investment team that includes professionals with experience working at many of the world’s leading private equity firms, XIO Group seeks to deploy its capital for global transactions. XIO Group’s strategy is to identify and invest in market-leading businesses located across North America and Europe and help these companies to capitalize on untapped opportunities in fast growing markets, particularly in Asia.

For more information visit: http://www.xiogroup.com