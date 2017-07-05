Top 5 Must Have Apps for Karaoke Lovers! Admit it! You love to sing! In fact, we all do, whether it’s in the safety of our bathroom shower or proudly in public...

In 2017, we can sing and try to build our own fame through many apps. Imagine making your very own music video and publishing it online with very few taps on smartphones, all in a matter of minutes!

Here are the top 5 Karaoke apps which can help you do this!

➢Sing! Karaoke by Smule

It’s difficult to compile a list of karaoke apps without including the hugely popular Sing! Karaoke by Smule. Smule has vast experience making music related apps, but their Sing! app has been known to divide opinions in the past. Expect a good Karaoke app, but at $ 7.99 monthly it doesn't come cheap.

Pros:

+ Large global user base.

+ Social features not commonly seen amongst similar apps.

+ Generally easy to use.

Cons:

+ A subscription based model could cost a fortune if you want access to all the latest hits.

+ Android version is not as stable as its iOS version.

+ Video recordings especially glitchy on certain devices.

Download now for iOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/smule-sing/id509993510?l=zh&mt=8

Download now for Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.smule.singandroid&hl=en

➢ Sing Karaoke Songs by StarMaker

This app differentiates itself from other karaoke apps through quality, a vast music catalog and for being completely free to use. StarMaker features are focused on making users sing like superstars with technologies such as auto-tune and pitch correction. Singing contests are held regularly, and users can sing with friends using the Collab function. StarMaker is a safe and recommended choice.

Pros:

+ Massive songs catalog completely free to play and karaoke it.

+ Hi-Tech features focused on making users look and sound awesome.

+ Collaboration features with other users.

+ Quick updates in response to user needs.

Cons:

+ More stable and updated faster on iOS than Android.

+ Interface could be more intuitive

Download now for iOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/sing-karaoke-songs-with-voice-effects-by-starmaker/id342138881?l=zh&mt=8

Download now for Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.starmakerinteractive.starmaker&hl=en

➢ Karaoke Sing & Record by Yokee

Yokee serves a very specific need. If you love music on YouTube, then you’ll love Yokee since their library comes from scouring YouTube’s best karaoke songs. The process from sing to record and share is also fairly straightforward and smooth.

Pros:

+ Extensive library by leveraging YouTube’s content

+ Has interactive social features

+ Arguably has the best songs organized by category

Cons:

+ The best songs aren’t free

+ Ads can be annoying

+ Some YouTube Videos can’t be displayed correctly

Download now for iOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/id547109049?l=zh&mt=8

Download now for Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.famousbluemedia.yokee&hl=en

➢ The Voice: On Stage – Sing!

If you are a fan of the world-wide hit reality TV show The Voice, then you should get this app. “The Voice: On Stage” lets you take center stage. It’s the only official karaoke game app for the show, and you can expect professional features.

Pros:

+ Everybody loves The Voice xP

+ It’s completely free to play

Cons:

+ The app could be more associated with the show

+ The library could be bigger

Download now for iOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/the-voice-sing-the-hit-songs/id545861112?l=zh&mt=8

Download now for Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.starmakerinteractive.thevoice&hl=en

➢ Red Karaoke Sing & Record

Red Karaoke completes this list for the top 5 Karaoke apps. What sets this app apart is its compatibility with Smart TVs such as Chrome-cast, Amazon Fire TV, etc. This is its main advantage and makes it great to use whenever you have friends over (if you are brave enough to sing in front of them)!

Pros:

+ Great at parties and other social gatherings

+ Easy to use

Cons:

+ Buggy at times, especially when saving the recordings

+ Number of ads seem over the top at times

+ Weaker in the tech department compared to other apps on this list

Download now for iOS:

https://itunes.apple.com/app/red-karaoke-sing-record/id452332418?l=zh&mt=8

Download now for Android:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.softbolt.redkaraoke&hl=en