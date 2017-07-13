Our company and its Advisors help to change the lives of small to medium-size business owners. In contrast to many sales training companies, we not only build the sales playbook, but implement each strategy to ensure sales and revenue success.

Sales Xceleration, pioneer in outsourced sales leadership and owner of the Outsourced VP of Sales© service, announces four new VP of Sales Advisors, and expansion of its nationwide footprint in the Midwest and Eastern United States.

By utilizing proven methodologies and a collective 1,000+ years of sales leadership experience, Sales Xceleration and its Advisors serve small to medium-size businesses whose owners and CEOs struggle to get past the “sales glass ceiling” after several years in business. Advisors often start by helping businesses better understand sales infrastructure issues through the online Sales Agility Assessment®, and provide the leadership, vision and skills afforded to Fortune 500 companies — at a fraction of the cost.

These sales leaders share a common background of managing $50M - $1B dollar budgets and global teams of 100+ salespeople. With Sales Xceleration’s proven model and its Outsourced VP of Sales Advisor’s transferable skills, they’re changing the landscape of small to medium-size businesses by building high-performing sales infrastructures that lead to explosive growth.

The newly announced Advisors and their locations are:



Lee Allen – Atlanta, GA

Dennis Boyle – Portsmouth, NH

Dan Harper – Athens/Atlanta, GA

Doug Schmidt – Chicago, IL

“Our company and its Advisors help to change the lives of small to medium-size business owners. In contrast to many sales training companies, we not only build the sales playbook, but implement each strategy to ensure sales and revenue success. With the addition of these four new Outsourced VP of Sales Advisors, we’re excited to add to our elite group of sales experts nationwide. We’re also excited to further our mission in giving small to medium-size businesses access to the sales expertise they need, at a price they afford,” said Mark Thacker, President of Sales Xceleration.

About Sales Xceleration

Sales Xceleration Inc. provides turnkey selling solutions to small businesses and mid-sized corporations that want to launch or expand their sales operations. We use over 1,000 collective years of executive sales leadership experience to help your organization meet its vision and goals. Sales Xceleration consistently delivers sustainable sales performance improvement to our clients through the creation of sales strategy, process and execution.

For additional information, please contact Mark Thacker, President, Sales Xceleration Inc., (317) 849-7163, mthacker(at)salesxceleration(dot)com, http://www.salesxceleration.com.