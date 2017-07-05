The transformation is happening, and we aim to educate pathologists on ways they can take advantage of our groundbreaking software.

Proscia Inc., a software solutions provider for digital pathology, announced today the introduction of its new concept: Software as a Lab. Proscia’s President and CEO David West will outline how the pathology lab of the future will operate in a session at the 2017 Digital Pathology Congress: USA on July 10-11 in Chicago. He will address how the role of the pathologist will change as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning techniques are applied to digital pathology.

“Just as radiology has been transformed over the past decade, pathology is set to experience a similar disruption,” said West. “Proscia is building software that will augment the work of the pathologist through deep learning and image-based diagnostics. The concept of ‘Software as a Lab’ begins a deeper exploration of what this evolution means for the pathologist.”

Until recently, pathology labs have relied on the same optical microscopes and techniques in use for the past 150 years. With the introduction of whole slide imaging and artificial intelligence software, pathology labs are on the verge of a massive digital evolution. While a majority of pathology labs are just being introduced to whole slide imaging, those who have adopted this cutting-edge technology are already experiencing many of its benefits. This includes telepathology, where slides can be reviewed by experts located anywhere in the world, and whole slide image analysis, where software is trained to highlight features not easily visible to the human eye.

“It is inaccurate to think of this digital evolution as man vs. machine,” added West. “This is a great opportunity to develop innovative techniques that will ultimately improve the work of the pathologist when it comes to researching and diagnosing cancer. The transformation is happening, and we aim to educate pathologists on ways they can take advantage of our groundbreaking software.”

The 2017 Digital Pathology Congress attracts over 200 industry and academic experts in the field of pathology who want to fully understand both the technology and accompanying informatics and image analysis tools and utilize digital pathology to its greatest potential. In particular, the meeting will examine the applications and benefits of adopting digital pathology as well as the business case to be made for it.

Below are the details for David West’s presentation on the future of the pathology lab:

Title: Software as a Lab: AI & Pathology

Location: The Palmer House Hilton, 17 East Monroe Street, Chicago, Illinois

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 11th, 12:35 p.m. – 1:05 p.m. CDT

About Proscia

Proscia was founded in 2014 by a team out of Johns Hopkins, the Moffitt Cancer Center, and the University of Pittsburgh to improve clinical outcomes and accelerate the discovery of breakthrough advancements in the fight against cancer. Using modern computing technologies that unlock hidden data not visible to the human eye and turning that data into valuable insights in the fight against cancer, the company is dedicated to improving the efficiency, speed, and quality of pathology diagnostics and research. To learn more, please visit http://www.proscia.com.