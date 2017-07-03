Ask The Doctor Today we are so proud and humbled that so many physicians recognize this growing global problem and have joined the Ask The Doctor Team to help make healthcare advice more accessible for everyone around the globe.

Ask The Doctor, the world’s first digital healthcare platform established in 1996 which provides 24/7 immediate access to doctors, announced today that its network of doctors has reached over 250,000+ across all specialties and sub-specialties. Doctors in the Ask The Doctor network help patients receive medical advice and knowledge in a timely fashion using any mobile device or personal computer.

“We are proud to have users from every single country in the world every single day using our service. These users tell us they love using Ask The Doctor because it gives them advice in a timely fashion and clarifies any questions about their health they weren’t able ask their own doctor due to time constraints,” said Prakash Chand, Founder and CEO of Ask The Doctor. “Today we are so proud and humbled that so many physicians recognize this growing global problem and have joined the Ask The Doctor Team to help make healthcare advice more accessible for everyone around the globe.”

2017 has been a big year for Ask The Doctor. In addition to 250,000+ doctors joining the platform, the company this year also reached a milestone of helping over 5 million people worldwide connect with a doctor. This year also saw company CEO, Prakash Chand named by Inc. Magazine as one of the worlds 20 Inspiring Entrepreneurs in Healthcare.

About Ask The Doctor:

Launched in 1996, Ask The Doctor is a digital health platform accessible to any patient with an internet connection that allows them to type a question to a General Physician or Specialist. In 2011, Ask The Doctor became an official partner of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), publishers of PubMed. The question and answer data collected provides insight into how patients communicate their health concerns and has helped identify unmet medical needs internationally. Today, with over 250,000+ Doctors on its platform, Ask The Doctor is the most trusted resource for customized medical information and advice, servicing patients from every country around the world.