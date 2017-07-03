Hazardous Location LED Light Strip with Motion & Day/Night Sensor This LED light strip features a very low profile, as well as, a built-in motion and day/night sensor that helps to streamline energy usage and savings.

Larson Electronics LLC, a leading industrial lighting company, announced the release of a new low profile hazardous area light strip (HAL-24-16W-LED-DNMS) to be added to its expanding catalog of products this week. This LED light strip has been designed for use in Class I, Division 2 hazardous locations and features a built-in motion and day/night sensor for automated activation.

This new hazardous location LED light strip 20-watt unit is configured in a 24" long strip or "bar" profile for installation in locations where wide dispersal and a low profile is preferred. Once installed, operators can rotate the light fixture side to side to position the light output as needed. This hazardous area light is constructed of extruded aluminum with a tough powder coat finish for high strength and durability. The housing is IP65 rated, providing ingress protection against dust, and low pressure jets of water from all directions, such as wash down areas. This weatherproof design make this LED suitable for use in areas where wet, damp and dust conditions are commonly encountered. This LED unit comes equipped with 6' of 16/3 SOOW cable and two low voltage options: 12V DC or 24V DC.

This explosion proof LED light comes equipped with a motion and day/night sensor. This sensor allows the light to operate in one of several different modes. The fixture can be set to be motion activated, day/night activated or a combination of motion sensing and day/night modes. This sensor is also adjustable and allows for modification of the following settings: motion sensor sensitivity, motion sensor time-delay and the intensity output level of the fixture. This combination of features makes this LED light strip ideal for use in location such as, but not limited to: Oil refineries, petrochemical plants, painting facilities, offshore rigs, marinas, docks, warehouses, garages, commercial buildings and more.

"If you're looking for high light output with a low profile, then look no further," said Rob Bresnahan, CEO of Larson Electronics LLC."This LED light strip features a very low profile, as well as, a built-in motion and day/night sensor that helps to streamline energy usage and savings."

About Larson Electronics LLC: Larson Electronics LLC is a manufacturer of industrial lighting equipment and accessories. The company offers an extensive catalog of industry-grade lighting and power distribution products for the following sectors: manufacturing, construction, food processing, oil and gas, military, marine and automobile. Customers can benefit from the company’s hands-on, customized approach to lighting solutions. Larson Electronics provides expedited service for quotes, customer support and shipments.

