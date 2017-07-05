Alta Centers detox program is located in a remote area of the Hollywood Hills, A Serene and Peaceful Location We started Alta Centers as a way to show people that sobriety is possible, there are an amazing amount of people, all ages, that are sober and living a great life

Alta Centers, a Los Angeles based organization treating addiction and substance abuse, has opened an upscale detox facility located blocks away from the historic Hollywood sign. The new program called Hollywoodland Recovery will be focused on treating those affected by the opiate epidemic. This serene location in the heart of the entertainment industry is focused on providing individual care to patients while engaging them in the steps they can take for their recovery following detox. Alta Centers resort-like atmosphere offers personalized individual care to clients as they go through the difficult first step of their recovery.

Alta Centers opened in 2015 as an outpatient program and has concentrated on offering individuals structured treatment throughout their recovery. Alta’s mission has been to treat addiction and to offer those suffering from addiction insight into not only remaining clean, but to enjoy sobriety. Alta Centers was awarded Joint Commission Accreditation in 2016.

“What we have here at Alta Centers, is an environment where those suffering from addiction can not only get sober, but see that there is an outlook to sobriety that can be fun and exciting. I’m a young person, and if I didn’t have friends that taught me sobriety could be fun, I don’t know if I could of done it” Garrett Braukman, Executive Director of Alta Centers stated.

The opiate epidemic and heroin related deaths in America has been a topic amongst the United States recently. Drug overdose is now the leading cause of accidental death in America. Braukman, is from the state of Ohio, which has been largely impacted by the heroin epidemic. “We started Alta Centers as a way to show people that sobriety is possible, there are an amazing amount of people, all ages, that are sober and living a great life.” He stated. “Alta’s mission and vision align with the values of those young people at the heart of an epidemic.”

Alta Centers’ state of the art detox center will focus on treating people in a setting that reminds them of the dreams and aspirations they can have with sobriety. Detox is typically a short term, first step to a life without drugs and alcohol. Typically, detox will last seven to ten days. Upscale amenities at Hollywoodland Recovery include private and semi-private rooms, doctor visits from a board-certified addiction medicine specialist, room service, private TV’s as well as group and individual counseling will be provided and encouraged throughout the patient's stay.

About Alta Centers:

Alta Centers is a leading addiction treatment provider and operates both inpatient and outpatient treatment centers in Los Angeles, California. Alta Centers opened in 2015 with a focus on adults age 18 to 40, Alta Centers is Joint Commission Accredited and Licensed by the State of California. For more information visit http://www.altacenters.com