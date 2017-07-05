Independence University Nursing Program Receives CCNE Accreditation

The Bachelor of Science completion in Nursing program at Independence University achieved accreditation through the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) in June.

Dedicated to helping its students get a much better job sooner, Independence University’s online nursing completion degree program is designed to prepare registered nurses in 24 months to meet new challenges and shifting trends in the healthcare field by achieving a bachelor’s degree.

“CCNE is a highly respected accrediting body that offers one of only two accreditations available to nursing programs,” said Dr. Carmen Spears, Dean of the School of Healthcare at Independence University. “For students, choosing a nursing program with CCNE accreditation ensures that the program meets the high standard of student support, curriculum and quality faculty.”

Officially recognized by the U.S. Secretary of Education as a national accreditation agency, CCNE ensures the quality and integrity of baccalaureate, graduate and residency programs in nursing. CCNE accreditation is a voluntary, self-regulatory and nongovernmental peer review process.

For more information about Independence University’s online Bachelor of Science completion nursing program, visit https://www.independence.edu//healthcare/bachelors/nursing.

Independence University provides online, career-focused higher education to students across the U.S. Offering both undergraduate and graduate degree programs in healthcare, business, graphic arts and technology, Independence University is committed to preparing professionals for meaningful careers and an increased sense of satisfaction. Independence University is accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) and admits students of any race, color, and national or ethnic origin. For more information, visit https://www.independence.edu/.

