Phi Kappa Phi Session B Award Programs Now Open

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi—the nation’s oldest and most selective all discipline collegiate honor society—is now accepting applications for Session B of its Love of Learning Award and Study Abroad Grant programs. The programs provide funding for graduate study, continuing education, professional development and studies abroad.

Established in 2001, the Study Abroad Grant Program supports undergraduates—both members and nonmembers—as they seek expanded knowledge and experience in their academic fields. Interested students do not have to be a member of Phi Kappa Phi to apply, but must currently attend an institution with an active chapter. Twenty-five $1,000 grants will be awarded during Session B. The deadline to apply is September 15.

“Without organizations like Phi Kappa Phi, students such as myself would likely be unable to consider pursuing study abroad,” said Ryan Marine, recipient of a Session A Study Abroad Grant. “Phi Kappa Phi's devotion to enabling students to study abroad will undoubtedly lead to life-changing experiences for many individuals.”

Love of Learning Awards, established in 2007, help fund post-baccalaureate professional development for active Phi Kappa Phi members including graduate or professional studies, doctoral dissertations, continuing education, travel related to teaching and research, career development and more. One hundred awards, at $500 each, will be distributed during Session B. The deadline to apply is October 1.

“I am incredibly thankful for this opportunity, which will help defray the costs of my ongoing research about racial and ethnic minority students pursuing STEM degrees,” said Emily Daina Šaras, recipient of a Session A Love of Learning Award. “Unlike many national honor societies that focus solely on undergraduate students, Phi Kappa Phi supports scholars throughout the course of their academic and professional careers.”

Since 1933, Phi Kappa Phi’s award programs have recognized members and students on its chapter campuses for outstanding academic achievement. Currently, $1.4 million is awarded each biennium through programs that last year recognized more than 280 individuals.

For more information including eligibility requirements and application instructions for each program, please visit http://www.phikappaphi.org/awards.

About Phi Kappa Phi

Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The Society has chapters on more than 300 select colleges and universities in North America and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10 percent of seniors and graduate students and 7.5 percent of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify. The Society's mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others." For more information, visit http://www.PhiKappaPhi.org.