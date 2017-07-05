Matrix Logo

Matrix Solutions, the leader in global media ad sales platforms that enable intelligent business solutions, and Katz Media Group (Katz), the nation’s leading media sales organization in audio and television advertising, together offer a forecast and pending business reporting system for its broadcast partners. The Matrix platform combines the local and national pending advertising business into one system providing broadcasters with a comprehensive forecasting tool within the Matrix platform.

As part of its new architecture, Matrix Solutions added the Katz integration to streamline, automate, and create a single hub where Matrix Solutions clients can manage their disparate data. With the new connected API workflow, Matrix Solutions and Katz provide a comprehensive, streamlined forecasting platform — without having to bounce between systems — that also automates a portion of the proposal reporting process.

The integration with Katz bridges critical systems to automatically generate proposals within the Matrix platform. This eliminates the need for duplicate proposal entry and management. Additionally, Matrix will automatically close pending dollars once billing data is received from the traffic system. This process will ensure continuous forecast accuracy without adding latency in the sales process.

“As an organization, one of our primary objectives is to automate, streamline and facilitate the transaction of the media ad workflow for our clients,” Mark Gorman, CEO of Matrix Solutions said. “This integration with Katz delivers best-in-class proposal workflow for media sellers and ensures data accuracy.”

“Katz is always looking to offer our broadcast partners the latest technology and innovative tools to operate as efficiently and effectively as possible, and help drive results for advertisers,” said Joe Brewer, Chief Administrative Officer and EVP Business Operations of Katz Media Group. “Our integration with the Matrix system provides our broadcaster partners with a complete forecasting view by merging both national and local pending business, into one cohesive reporting system.”

###

About Matrix Solutions

Matrix Solutions’ cloud-based Media Ad Sales Platform serves as an effective, enterprise-wide solution for managing advertising revenue. Functioning as a fully-integrated layer within a company’s workflow it enables users to aggregate, access, and interact with their pertinent sales data including insights, revenue, and analytics. Furthermore, the extensive sales capabilities and revenue-generating proficiency of the platform provides users a valuable return on investment. For more information on the Pittsburgh-based Matrix Solutions visit http://www.matrixformedia.com.

About Katz Media Group:

Katz Media Group is the leading expert in audio and television advertising solutions, helping national advertisers reach local audiences at scale. Katz provides access to over 200 million active consumers across the country through its two companies — Katz Radio Group and Katz Television Group — collectively representing more than 3,300 radio stations, 700 television stations, and their digital platforms. As a trusted partner, Katz serves as a proactive problem-solver creating impactful campaigns that target advertisers’ needs and deliver unrivaled results in every market across the country. Katz is based in New York City, with 14 regional offices nationwide.