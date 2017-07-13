Ridgewood Real Estate Company Launches New Website

"We are excited to announce that The Mischel Group finally has an online home that truly reflects our brand and expertise," says Sheerlee Mischel, one-third of the trio of brilliant minds behind The Mischel Group.

The Mischel Group, a real estate team based in Ridgewood, NJ, recently launched their new website, HomesNearManhattan.com. The Mischel Group primarily focuses on North Jersey real estate, particularly the Bergen County market and homes near Manhattan.

"We are excited to announce that The Mischel Group finally has an online home that truly reflects our brand and expertise," says Sheerlee Mischel, one-third of the trio of brilliant minds behind The Mischel Group.

"We are extremely privileged to work with a web design company that truly listened to our needs and our goals as real estate professionals," adds Sheerlee Mischel.

The Mischel Group is a family-run real estate company noted in Bergen County and North Jersey for their exemplary service and professionalism. Sheerlee Mischel, Sheera Mischel, and their team expect that their new website, HomesNearManhattan.com, will provide home buyers and sellers with the proper tools and assistance to realize and achieve their real estate goals.

Designed by Agent Image, HomesNearManhattan.com features a clean and modern layout with a color palette of white, black, and red.

"We wanted our website to be user-friendly to be able to deliver a seamless user experience to our prospective clients," shares Sheera Mischel, a former publicist who uses her marketing background to help buyers match with great homes.

"Prospective clients can easily get started on their real estate journey by clicking the call-to-action button that suits their needs. If they'd like to explore the area, HomesNearManhattan.com features an interactive map of Bergen County," adds Sheerlee Mischel, a real estate expert in staging, home design, and selling homes for above market value.

The Mischel Group plans to add more special website features in the coming months. The goal is to create a real estate website that specifically caters to the Bergen County market. One of the plans is to add a dedicated community page for every town in Bergen County that they serve.

"Our philosophy is, if you decide to work with us, you will get 150% service, which extends to our real estate website," says Sheerlee Mischel.

Take a look at North Jersey Real Estate to find your dream home.

The Mischel Group is one of the leading real estate teams in Bergen County.

