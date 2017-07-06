The international language services provider flexword Translators & Consultants, whose head office is in Mannheim (Baden-Württemberg), continues its success. As one of the most innovative providers in the market, the company increased sales in the first half of 2017 over the previous year by more than 20 percent. This was thus the most successful half-year period in flexword's history. The addition of more than 80 new customers since Janu-ary and the successful implementation of new innovative technologies contributed to the positive result. The longer service hours that flexword offers with its new location in Jacksonville, Florida, also gave impetus to this success. Goranka Miš-Čak, founder and Managing Director of flexword, says, “The very good result shows that our strategies for quality, expansion, and CRM and the uncompromising investment in new technologies have paid off. We have gone through some extremely challenging, but fulfilling months that confirm our strategy for the future. We will carry on to make the second half of the year just as successful.” In particular, flexword addressed customer satisfaction, but also the close cooperation with 6,500 translators, proofreaders, and linguists all around the world.

The more than 80 new customers stem from flexword's core sectors of biotechnology, medical technology, commercial enterprises, and law firms as well as from the construction and civil engineering sector. Managing Director Werner Arnautovic states, “In the first months of the year, we focused strongly on acquisitions, but at the same time, our commitment to quality and good cooperation with our customers based on trust paid off.” Recently, flexword also devoted a great deal of time to developing and expanding a functioning network of first-rate translators and proofreaders around the world. This effort was successful: In an anonymous online survey of 5,000 professional translators, proofreaders, and interpreters, flexword was given top marks in the three categories order situation, cooperation, and payment. Arnautovic continued, “Our efficient network of translators is the key to our success. This is why we will continue to do everything to keep our flexword network just as satisfied as our customers and suppliers.”

Investment in new technologies

The integration of new technologies in the work processes at flexword, which, in addition to Mannheim and Jacksonville, also has offices in London and Serbia, has also made the success of recent months possible. The further development of applications has considerably reduced the time required for post-formatting of Adobe InDesign files and other DTP formats and drastically lowered the error rate. And because more and more of flexword's industrial customers work with CMS systems such as Typo3, Schema ST4, TIM-RS, or iBrams, the exchange of content between the customer editing system and the translator environment including CAT tools has to function optimally. This is why flexword now provides manufacturer-independent solutions for exchange formats such as xml or xliff.

Good outlook for the 2nd half of the year

And everything points to success for the next six months as well. Goranka Miš-Čak reports, “We already have a large volume of projects for the summer.” To meet the increased demand, flexword is planning to increase personnel by around 10 percent in the second half of the year, especially at the head office in Mannheim.

About flexword Translators & Consultants:

flexword Translators & Consultants, whose head office is in Mannheim is one of Germany's leading professional language service providers. Its director, Goranka Miš-Čak, is a qualified translator, who founded the company in 1992. From very small to large-scale projects, from single-language to multilingual, from long-term projects to express and overnight translations, over 1,000 clients from a wide variety of industries choose flexword as a full service provider based on its core expertise in the translation services sector. The company was one of the first translation providers to be certified to EN 15038, making it the premium supplier among high-quality service providers. This makes flexword the top provider among the high-quality service providers. The owner-managed Group with sites in Germany, the USA, Great Britain and Serbia boasts a global network of more than 6,500 qualified specialist translators, proofreaders and interpreters. As such, flexword can provide translations exclusively from qualified mother-tongue specialists with many years of professional experience. flexword is a member of the British Chamber of Commerce, the "Metropolregion Rhein-Neckar" public-private partnership model and is also a training enterprise for the Rhine-Neckar Chamber of Industry and Commerce. For over 20 years, flexword has been synonymous with top-quality translations, completing all assignments competently and on time while showing flexibility and focusing on the customer's needs.

