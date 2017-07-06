Alpine Adventures Travel Company Opens New Division: Adventures Africa

Adventures Africa Once you’ve seen the land and the wildlife, you are somehow changed and you understand the importance of preservation.

Alpine Adventures, a global travel company that focuses on cultural and active travel, has announced their new division, Adventures Africa. Adventures Africa is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is directed by the Alpine Adventures tour operation’s owner, Rick Reichsfeld. “I first visited in South Africa five years ago, and was absolutely enchanted,” recounts Reichsfeld. “Since then I have been back at least twice every year, and I have now traveled in six African countries. Our goal is to make this lifetime travel experience easy to customize for each traveler’s expectations. Once you’ve seen the land and the wildlife, you are somehow changed and you understand the importance of conservation.” Adventures Africa works with travel agencies and with consumers directly.

To facilitate both agent training and creative booking, Reichsfeld brought in consulting expert, Ryan de Beer. De Beer is a native South African who has been a safari guide and lodge manager for over a decade. He has worked at such major private game preserves as Ngala and Sabi Sabi. “Because I have lived in the African bush for so long and because I’ve seen so much of the native wildlife close-up, I am passionate about conserving those natural lands and the native species who have lived on them for millennia,” says de Beer. “I am delighted to be working with Adventures Africa to get people traveling there and to see for themselves the incredible beauty and majesty of this still-wild continent.”

Alpine Adventures has been arranging travel for over two decades and is still owned and directed by brother and sister, Rick and Richelle Reichsfeld. Both were ski racers in high school and college and they traveled extensively for their sport. After competition, they had friends and colleagues request that they set up ski trips for them. The Reichsfelds’ love of skiing became a business, and their love of travel expanded that business to include cultural trips and soft adventure trips to destinations like Costa Rica, Thailand, South America, India, and now Africa. Their clients now request customized trips that include activities from white water rafting to culinary classes, and to exotic city-to-city expeditions (think Dubai to Shanghai to Singapore, for example.)

The new focus on Africa will offer a range of itineraries and properties based on length of stay and level of services and accommodations. And behind the life-changing locations and game drives offered is the hope that, having been there and seen that, travelers will leave Africa with reverence and respect for the unique way of life, and will help spread the word about the importance of conserving the unforgettable places they have experienced.

About Alpine Adventures

Alpine Adventures is a global travel company and tour operator with a focus on cultural and active customized trips. Now in its 22nd year, Alpine Adventures is recognized as one of the premier ski vacation providers, with particular expertise in ski destinations in Europe, South America and now Japan. The two other adventure divisions of Alpine, known as Adventures Anywhere and Adventures Africa, specialize in creating custom trips that can include whitewater rafting, culinary classes, city tours and game drives. For more information visit http://www.alpineadventues.net and http://www.adventuresafrica.com.

