Remax Prestige Ocean Properties announces the release of new ocean view developer parcels in Playas del Coco, Playa Matapalo and Playa Panama.

The sale of the Papagayo Peninsula to a Gencom affiliate in August of 2016 seems to have caused an investment "domino effect" in the Northern Guanacaste region. Soon after the Gencom acquisition, the Hard Rock Cafe announced it had purchased the Allegro Papagayo Hotel and they will be opening a new Hard Rock Cafe Hotel in early 2018. Add to this the new $1 Billion Discovery Park to open nearby in 2020 and you have a recipe for some serious economic growth in the northern beaches area of Costa Rica. These billion dollar plus investments have resulted in new land investment opportunities opening up.

The Papagayo Peninsula purchase includes the award-winning, 182 room Four Seasons Papagayo - ranked by Forbes Travel Guide as the only 5 star resort in Central and South America. It also includes an 18 hole Arnold Palmer designed golf course with clubhouse, a 180 slip Marina, and the 38,000 square foot Prieta Beach Club.

Guanacaste sits in the northwest part of the country with Nicaragua to the north and the Pacific Ocean to the west. Papagayo is considered the jewel of the area, visited frequently by big name stars and the very wealthy.

Michael Mills, an 18 year resident and Broker Associate/Manager of Re/max Prestige Ocean Properties in Playa Panama, commented “the uptick in regional investment has resulted in the opening up of prime, ocean view development lots and parcels and non-ocean view development lots. Three areas that have opened up significant new opportunities are Hacienda Del Mar, Ladera Del Mar and Lomas Del Mar.

The Papagayo region is only about 30 minutes from the Daniel Oduber International airport, which is currently undergoing a $10 million expansion to deal with the anticipated growth in tourism traffic.

