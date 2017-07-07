This is a spectacular opportunity for dealers to jump on board. And we never charge for training when dealers use their own staff as chat operators, whether the store adds one or one dozen users. Past News Releases RSS CarChat24 Announces Michael...

CarChat24 is proud to celebrate 10 years leading the industry in chat software and live chat support for car dealers across the United States and Canada. The milestone coincides with a massive product release of upgrades and enhancements to the company’s high-performance chat and text portfolio. To celebrate this achievement, CarChat24 announced a rare special incentive for new dealer clients.

“We’re grateful to every one of our dealer partners who have grown with us for the past decade,” said Robbie Boston, CarChat24 General Manager. “Our investment in a full-time in-house development team means we are in a constant state of innovation as we create the next generation of dealer communication tools.”

Anniversary chat incentive:

To commemorate the ten-year mark and the rollout of its generation 3.0 platform enhancements, CarChat24 is offering one month of free live chat support to new dealer clients. This means dealers will receive one month of live chat operator support on a performance pricing plan with full-time or backup support, and the company is also waiving the regular setup fee. With the CarChat24 performance and backup plans, all the service and parts leads are provided at no additional costs, as well as any general inquiries, such as ‘how do I change my clock?’.”

“This is a spectacular opportunity for dealers to jump on board,” he continued. “And we never charge for training when dealers use their own staff as chat operators, whether the store adds one or one dozen users.”

Revolutionary live chat enhancements:

Non-stop product development allows CarChat24 to have a whole cachet of live chat product add-ons released for the anniversary.

“We’ve been on a steady rollout of more than a half dozen major product add-ons over the past several months,” said Vice President of Marketing, Michael Chaparro, who has extensive experience implementing digital tools for dealerships. “This gives the dealer a whole menu of features that help generate quality leads from their website and beyond.”

The list of features includes:



Enhanced SMS text capability, including compatibility with Google AdWord extensions.

Lead-to-Ring (L2R) capability that allows chat operators to hot transfer phone calls to dealer staff directly from a chat, text, or Facebook Messenger conversation.

Lead-to-Video (L2V) function in which chat operators can connect a shopper with a dealer staff member in a live video chat.

Facebook Messenger connector that connects visitors to a dealer’s Facebook page directly to a chat operator when they click the Messenger button.

Interactive chat invite that leverages HTML 5 technology to not only eliminate the popup chat invite, but resulted in a 15 percent lead boost with the same traffic.

Browser-based chat console that allows operators to chat on any device, including, iPad / tablet, Apple, Linux and Windows machines.

New Android and iOS apps that revolutionize chat operator communication on mobile devices, currently in final testing

“Regular billing will begin subsequent months, and the dealer will still be billed for the sales leads we generate,” explained Boston, a longtime retail, “but this incentive is unique for us, and an amazing value for dealers.”

He explained that the promotion is for a limited time and dealers need to contact the company now to take advantage of it.

About CarChat24 (http://www.CarChat24.com)

CarChat24 provides 24/7 hosted live chat support and dealer chat software for new and used car dealership websites. Their technology innovations help dealers sell more vehicles by converting a higher percentage of their website visitors into quality leads. Since 2007, CarChat24 has been helping car dealers improve their sales and customer service on the Internet.

