Global digital solutions and managed services provider Appnovation, today announced the launch of TCL’s industry-leading website. To support the rapid growth of TCL®, the site was built with Drupal 8, features, a customer-centric, visually appealing design, and represents an easy-to-use solution for one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands.

“As TCL aggressively climbs the ranks of the U.S.’s top TV brands, we needed a new site that elevates our product to consumers. Our company prides itself on delivering best-in-class televisions and going with Drupal 8 allows my team to create and publish quality content for our award-winning TCL Roku TVs with ease,” said Chris Larson, Senior Vice President, TCL. “Working with the team at Appnovation was a very collaborative, flexible process, delivering impressive results to help drive TCL’s success in the consumer electronics industry.”

Customers can easily navigate through the entire product portfolio in the sleek and immersive showroom, all from the comfort of their own homes, while allowing TCL to quickly and easily create, update, and delete content without the need for technical knowledge. Optimized for mobile engagement, the new site delivers creative digital experiences to keep up with technology empowered customers, infusing processes with digital efficiency allowing for swifter reaction to customer demands.

TCL’s new website was created with the future in mind, laying the foundation for further enhanced functionality, such as ecommerce capability, and additional Drupal 8 sites for the international brand. The latest in Appnovation’s Drupal 8 projects, the new tclusa.com is built to deliver a high-performance - secure, scalable, modular and feature-rich – platform accelerating TCL’s digital business and transforming the customer experience.

“We are proud to have been chosen by TCL, to help them leverage Drupal 8 and, ultimately, create a superior digital experience for their customers,“ said Arnold Leung, CEO of Appnovation. “Working collaboratively with TCL on such an important, customer-facing endeavour has been a true testament to how Appnovation approaches all its engagements with customers.”

About TCL

Already one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands, TCL is now the fastest-growing TV brand in North America. TCL (The Creative Life) was founded more than 35 years ago and prides itself on delivering high quality products featuring stylish design and the latest technology. With extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, TCL offers innovative televisions, including the award-winning TCL Roku TV.

For additional product information please visit http://www.tclusa.com.

About Appnovation

Appnovation is a global Digital Solutions and Managed Services provider, delivering strategy, application development and enterprise integration on leading open technologies. Appnovation’s in-house experts strategize, build, and deploy high-performing, secure digital experiences across many industries, while also offering a wide range of creative capabilities, with 24/7 support and maintenance.

The firm boasts an impressive, cross-industry client roster ranging from Start-Ups to Fortune 500, government entities, nonprofit organizations and beyond. Since its inception in 2007, Appnovation has worked with hundreds of clients, delivering thousands of projects, achieving international recognition for development, innovations, and business success.

Open Digital Delivered. Visit appnovation.com today.

