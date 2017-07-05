Dr. Duke Kim, Arlington, VA Dentist, Offers Experienced Dental Implants

Dr. Duke Kim, a respected dentist in Arlington, VA, recently attended a Spear® Study Club seminar where he learned the latest strategies to achieve optimal treatment outcomes when placing and restoring dental implants. Dr. Kim places a strong emphasis on continuing education and takes advantage of opportunities like Spear Study Club events to gain insight from fellow members on the challenges and successes of their cases before applying new techniques at his practice.

The objective of Spear Education is to help clinicians continuously redefine their approach to dentistry and offer innovative and effective patient care. Spear Study Clubs meet eight times each year to study and learn from real dental treatment cases. Dr. Kim, a skilled dentist in Arlington, VA, attended the most recent two-day Spear Study Club event, which offered valuable information on how to place and restore dental implants for long-term success. The course also explored both the simple and complex details of treatment planning. Participants learned how to provide the most predictable functional and esthetic treatment outcomes by developing interdisciplinary treatment plans and using effective diagnostic tools.

Dr. Kim is committed to continuing education and is always looking for opportunities to develop his skills and his field even further. Dr. Kim is a leading provider of dental implant placement, restorations and other services designed to improve oral and whole body health. He proudly seeks opportunities to enhance his practice through modern technology and techniques including CEREC® same-day crowns, precise laser dentistry and minimally invasive Piezosurgery®. In addition to dental implant placement, periodontal and general dentistry services, he also offers a variety of cosmetic dentistry services, orthodontics and sleep apnea treatments.

Patients with missing teeth are invited to receive dental implants from Dr. Kim, a highly respected dentist in Arlington, VA with almost 30 years of experience. Appointments can be reserved by calling Ballston Dental Arts at 703-931-5555 or visiting Dr. Kim’s website at http://www.ballstondentalarts.com.

About the Doctor

Dr. Duke Kim offers personalized dental care at his leading-edge practice, Ballston Dental Arts, in Arlington, VA. Dr. Kim believes in staying up-to-date on the latest advancements in dentistry in order to provide exceptional care and was awarded the Mastership Award by the Academy of General Dentistry for dedicating himself to over 1,100 hours of continuing dental education in the 16 disciplines of dentistry. Dr. Kim follows a whole body approach to dentistry and offers comprehensive services including dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics and laser gum therapy with the LANAP® protocol. To learn more about Dr. Kim, Ballston Dental Arts, or the services he offers, visit his website at http://www.ballstondentalarts.com or call 703-931-5555 to schedule a custom consultation.