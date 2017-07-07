The Coleman Institute Announces New Affiliate in Denver, Colorado

The growing need for services to combat substance use disorder is staggering, and partnering with The Coleman Institute was a natural extension of my continuing efforts to offer compassionate, effective options for recovery.

The Coleman Institute announced today its partnership with Dr. Nathan Moore of Denver, CO. A nationally recognized leader in opioid addiction treatment, The Coleman Institute is proud to have Dr. Moore join their team of experienced addiction treatment professionals. As a new affiliated medical practice, Dr. Moore and his team will offer a full range of treatment services including Accelerated Opiate Detox, Naltrexone therapy and long-term care planning.

Board-certified through the American Board of Family Medicine, Dr. Moore completed his undergraduate work at Stanford University, and then attended the Duke University School of Medicine, obtaining his M.D. in 1995. Dr. Moore went to Colorado to complete his residency and has stayed in the area, providing comprehensive family medicine services at his MedNOW Clinics, founded in 2014. He has taken a special interest in addiction medicine, treating patients with opioid use disorder, as well as alcohol and other substance use disorders, at his Addiction Recovery Centers for Healing known as ARCH Detox.

Dr. Peter Coleman, founder and National Medical Director for The Coleman Institute stated, “Dr. Moore’s philosophy of medically supervised detoxification followed by an individualized long-term care program fit perfectly into our unique treatment model. The Coleman Institute’s focus has always been to help patients get clean and stay clean through evidence-based treatment services, and to offer those services to as many people as possible. Our partnership with Dr. Moore serves to further that mission, and we hope to work with him to bring hope and recovery to those in need in the Denver area.”

The Coleman Institute’s programs utilize medically supervised detoxification to comfortably and safely control the physical symptoms of withdrawal that can make recovery from opiate addiction challenging, if not impossible. The combination of detoxification and after-care support, including Naltrexone therapy, provides patients with a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan offering the real possibility of experiencing long-term sobriety.

Dr. Moore noted, “We are pleased to be able to add another medically competent treatment option to our services offering at ARCH Detox. The growing need for services to combat substance use disorder is staggering, and partnering with The Coleman Institute was a natural extension of my continuing efforts to offer compassionate, effective options for recovery.”

To meet Dr. Moore, visit: https://thecolemaninstitute.com/locations/denver-colorado

For more information on The Coleman Institute, or to find a location near you, visit: http://www.TheColemanInstitute.com

About The Coleman Institute:

Established in 1998 in Richmond, VA, The Coleman Institute has developed a unique and customizable approach to assisting patients in overcoming their physical dependency on drugs and then accessing the long-term support resources needed to maintain their sobriety.

Since its inception, The Coleman Institute has helped thousands of patients detoxify and recover from the effects of heroin use and other opioids such as OxyContin, Percocet and Vicodin. The Coleman Institute’s treatment program enables over 98% of its patients to successfully complete their detox and begin Naltrexone therapy.

The Coleman Institute has 11 offices nationwide. (Richmond, Atlanta, Austin, Cherry Hill, Metro Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, Southern California, and Northern California)]