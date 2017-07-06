We are humbled to have been blessed with unparalleled success from our highly rated, award-winning products that makes large donations like this one possible.

Product development and direct response marketing company, Tristar Products, Inc., has donated nearly $3 million dollars’ worth of Bandaloom Toy looming kits to the Toy Industry Foundation.

The fun, do-it-yourself looming kits will bring joy to children across North America who are impoverished, underserved, ill, and facing other forms of tremendous hardship.

“On behalf of the entire DR TV team at Tristar, I first want to thank the Toy Industry Foundation for their larger-than-life efforts to bring smiles to the faces of so many children experiencing devastating misfortune,” said Keith Mirchandani, President and CEO of Tristar, Inc. “As one of the largest direct response marketers in the product invention industry, it is our duty to extend whatever kindnesses we can to the community. We are humbled to have been blessed with unparalleled success from our highly rated, award-winning products that makes large donations like this one possible.”

The Toy Industry Foundation distributed more than 300,000 individual kits to various children’s charities in Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. Each Bandaloom looming kit includes everything a child needs to design his or her own custom-made jewelry, wristbands, and looming designs. Thousands of young people who have recently overcome or who are suffering currently through intense adversity will receive a kit as a gift for a birthday, holiday, or other special event.

“We are grateful to receive this extremely generous donation from our new donor, Tristar Products,” says Jean Butler, TIF executive director. “Thousands of children across the country will benefit from receiving a Bandaloom kit, making play possible for many who have no toys to call their own or who are suffering from adverse circumstances beyond their control. We appreciate Tristar Products’ generosity and look forward to building our partnership with them in the future.”

Tristar Products, Inc., started over 25 years ago. Located just outside Manhattan, the invention marketing company develops, markets, and distributes products sold on television, throughout national and international retail distribution, online, and via social media. Highest-rated best sellers include Copper Chef, The Power AirFryer, highly-reviewed favorite Power Pressure Cooker XL, Flex-Able Hose, Perfecter Fusion Styler, Genie Bra, Banjo Minnow, and The Ab Coaster. The company has secured various celebrity endorsements from the likes of Eric Theiss, Sarah Ferguson, Joan Rivers, Carol Alt, and Denise Austin.

About Tristar Products

http://www.tristarproductsinc.com

Tristar Products, Inc. is industry recognized as the premiere direct response market leader & product idea company worldwide. It has exceeded over one billion dollars in retail sales. Tristar Products, Inc. is an Inc. 5000 company.

About the Toy Industry Foundation (TIF)

http://www.toyindustryfoundation.org/http://www.thetoybank.org

The Toy Industry Foundation (TIF) is a 501(c)3 children’s charity whose mission is to provide joy and comfort to children in need through the experience of toys and play. TIF serves children who are undergoing complicated medical procedures, enduring temporary home placements in the foster care system, suffering from abuse or neglect, experiencing separation from a deployed military parent, or have had their lives disrupted by a devastating natural disaster. To date, TIF’s signature program, The Toy Bank, has provided $200 million in toys to 23 million children in need around the globe, thanks to its generous toy donors.