New patients can now receive bone grafting procedures from Dr. Kiya Green, skilled periodontist in Matthews, NC, without a referral. In some cases, bone grafting is required before patients with low jaw bone density can receive dental implants. Bone grafting procedures can rebuild the bone so that it is sufficiently strong to support implant posts.

Dental implants are a desirable treatment option for many patients with missing teeth, but not all patients are good candidates for the procedure. Some individuals may have low bone mass due to genetics, infection, trauma or periodontal disease. Others may experience bone degradation as a natural result of leaving missing teeth untreated. Tooth roots naturally stimulate the bone and encourage healthy bone growth. However, when a tooth falls out, the bone directly beneath it is no longer stimulated on a regular basis and begins to degrade and weaken. Over time, this degradation can become so pronounced that the bone is no longer sufficiently dense to provide adequate support to a dental implant post and can even change facial structure.

In most cases, bone density can be restored with a bone grafting procedure. Dr. Green is a respected periodontist in Matthews, NC, and a diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology, who is highly experienced in performing bone grafts. Depending on the patient’s case and preferences she performs three different types of bone grafts: autogenous, allograft and xenograft. Anesthetic is used in all three procedures to ensure that the patient is comfortable throughout treatment.

Dr. Green recommends that patients with missing teeth promptly receive dental implants to avoid the need for bone grafting procedures and to inspire natural, new bone growth. Appointments with the respected periodontist in Matthews, NC, can be made by calling Matthews Periodontics at 704-847-5657.

About the Practice

Matthews Periodontics is a periodontal dental practice offering personalized dental care to patients in Matthews, NC. Dr. Kiya Green is an experienced, board-certified periodontist who offers a variety of dental and periodontal services including dental implants, laser dentistry, sedation dentistry and gum disease and gum recession treatment. Dr. Green is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. To learn more about Matthews Periodontics, Dr. Green or the services they offer, visit http://www.matthewsperio.com or call 704-847-5657 to schedule a customized consultation with Dr. Green.