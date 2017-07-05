Corista, a leader in integrated pathology solutions, and Dr. Keith J. Kaplan, the company’s Chief Medical Officer, will host a presentation by Dr. Alexander Baras, Johns Hopkins Medicine, on the digital pathology implementation at Johns Hopkins during next week’s Global Engage 3rd Digital Pathology Congress: USA.

Baras, Associate Director of Pathology Informatics, will present, “The Digital Pathology Experience at Johns Hopkins.” He will review implementation strategies for digital pathology at the medical institution, including scanner manufacturer considerations along with informatics and content delivery platforms. Baras also will discuss the Johns Hopkins approaches to research and educational needs and clinical implementations for digital pathology.

Johns Hopkins Medicine has successfully installed Corista’s award-winning DP3® digital pathology workflow suite. The platform is integral to a number of high-priority initiatives of the health care system’s Department of Pathology, including improving the Tumor Board process, receiving digital pathology consultations from remote global locations, and integrating with existing systems, including its electronic health records (EHR) and laboratory information system (LIS).

Global Engage’s 3rd Digital Pathology Congress: USA, being held at the Palmer House Hotel in Chicago July 10-11, will examine the applications and benefits of digital pathology. More than 200 industry and academic experts will participate in scientific presentations and Q&A panel discussions and technology providers will exhibit their solutions. Corista is a platinum sponsor of the conference and will demonstrate the DP3 suite in Booth 16.

Baras is Assistant Professor of Pathology and Director of Precision Medicine Informatics in Pathology & Oncology at the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He also directs the Digital Pathology Clinical Service at Johns Hopkins.

Kaplan is an active member of the College of American Pathologists and an executive board member of the American Pathology Foundation. Since 2007, he has published tissuepathology.com, the industry’s leading pathology blog.

