Family Dog Tribal Stomp FD-1 concert poster We're hoping our $50,000 reward brings at least one seller out of the woodwork.

A $50,000 reward has just been announced by Psychedelic Art Exchange for anyone that has an authentic, undamaged original first printing of the Family Dog Tribal Stomp FD-1 Concert Poster. The rare concert poster promotes a performance by Jefferson Airplane and Big Brother and the Holding Company that took place at the Fillmore Auditorium on February 19, 1966.

"We recently auctioned off a copy of the famous FD-1 Tribal Stomp concert poster that generated tremendous interest around the world," explained Scott Tilson of Psychedelic Art Exchange, the auction house offering the reward. "Now we have 4 other collectors begging us for this important concert poster. We're hoping our $50,000 reward for an undamaged copy brings at least one seller out of the woodwork. Collectors need to know we would be thrilled to acquire this special poster in any condition and we're willing to pay a world record price to get it," explained Tilson.

The Family Dog Tribal Stomp FD-1 concert poster has special historical significance because it is the very first in the Family Dog concert poster series. Just 250 original first printings were produced and just a small fraction of those are known to exist today. If you have a Family Dog Tribal Stomp FD-1 concert poster you wish to sell, or any other Family Dog concert posters from 1966, call Scott Tilson at 435-659-1660 or email Scott (at) ConcertPosterGallery.com