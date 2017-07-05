Ohio Becomes Seventh State to Pass ASDSA’s SUNucate Legislation

SUNucate Ohio’s acceptance of this legislation boosts our proactive efforts for skin cancer prevention.

Ohio has become the seventh state to pass SUNucate legislation, a nationwide effort led by the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA). With Governor John Kasich’s signature, Ohio joins the states of Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Utah and Washington who have also approved similar measures this year.

The law, which is supported by the Ohio Dermatological Association (ODA) and ASDSA, eliminates barriers prohibiting students from possessing and using over-the-counter sunscreen by exempting these products from requirements implemented by broad reaching ”medication bans,” such as the need for a physician’s note or prescription. ASDSA thanks ODA for bringing this important issue to Ohio’s statehouse, as well as both the legislature and the Governor for their support of this effort to help protect children from skin cancer.

“SUNucate has achieved great success and media attention in the last few months,” said ASDSA President Thomas E. Rohrer, MD. “These achievements will help educate the public on skin cancer prevention and the real risks associated with too much exposure to harmful UV rays.”

The push for SUNucate legislation was initiated by dermatologists, dermatologic surgeons and members of the media who noted that children were being required to bring a prescription from a physician in order to possess or use sunscreen at their school or camp (sunscreen is classified as an over-the-counter drug by the FDA). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Preventive Services Task Force both believe that children should have access to sunscreen and other sun-protective measures in order to reduce the risk of skin cancer.

“Ohio’s acceptance of this legislation boosts our proactive efforts for skin cancer prevention,” said ASDSA State Affairs Chair Terrence Cronin, Jr., MD. “We hope more states will introduce this bill to continue to raise awareness of the risks associated with harmful sun exposure.”

ASDSA has worked with multiple groups as part of its SUNucate Coalition to garner attention for this important effort designed to protect school-aged children. Encouraging states to allow for the regular and routine use of sunscreen at schools without a prescription is key to reducing skin cancer in the United States. To find more information on SUNucate, visit asdsa.asds.net/SUNucate.

About ASDSA

With a membership of 6,100+ physicians, ASDSA is a 501(c) (6) association, dedicated to education and advocacy on behalf of dermatologic surgeons and their patients. For more information, visit http://asdsa.asds.net.

