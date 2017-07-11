Iconic Creative Services Agency Moves to 121 S. Broad Street

Judy Munroe, CEO, Munroe Creative Partners "Philadelphia is home," said Judy Munroe, Munroe Creative Partners CEO. "It's where we've worked with the region’s top corporations and where we’ve thrived and grown. My extraordinarily talented team is well positioned to flourish for decades to come."

When Tom Scannapieco developed 1706 and now Philadelphia's new trophy residential tower 500 Walnut and needed to brand and advertise his new building, it was Munroe Creatives Partners he turned to.

Now the highly successful branding and advertising agency heads in to its 30th year with its own real estate story, a new 4,800 square foot headquarters on the 19th floor of the North American Building at 121 South Broad Street.

The move is the firm's first since it was established in 1988. For 29 years headquarters of the firm that serves Comcast, QuickChek Stores, Liberty Property Trust, Jefferson Health, Radian and Philadelphia Airport, was the Drexel Building on the northeast corner of Broad and Walnut Streets. A Munroe Creative Partners office has also been operating in the SoHo section of New York City for 20 years.

"But Philadelphia is home," said Judy Munroe, Munroe Creative Partners CEO. "It's where we've worked with the region’s top corporations and where we’ve thrived and grown. My extraordinarily talented team is well positioned to flourish for decades to come."

According to Munroe, building out the space wasn't easy. The original arched brick ceilings, dating from 1900 when the North American Building was built, had to be excavated from under layers of plaster ceilings. The space had been unoccupied and without basic utilities for many years.

Munroe wanted to give her team of 21 full time creative pros an open, bright, light-filled, modern collaborative office space and L2 Architects and Interior Options made her vision come alive. The end result has the energy of a startup and the polished confidence of an established firm.

A “no layers” streamlined approach to projects is the magic behind Munroe Creative Partners. With more than 20 full time employees including content strategists, copywriters and graphic designers in offices in Philadelphia and New York, the firm concentrates on BIG IDEAS for overarching, multi-channel advertising campaigns. The agency also excels at stand-alone marketing tactics like writing and designing printed and electronic brochures, brand identities, direct mail, annual reports, websites, videos and infographics. Munroe Creative Partners is certified as a woman owned business, WBE. For further information visit http://www.munroe.com or contact Lisa Simon, lsimon(at)sprytecom.com, 215.545.4715, x22.