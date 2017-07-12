Nest Egg Foundation Announces 2017 Grant Window Now Open

Nest Egg Foundation We see patients everyday who have a good chance of becoming pregnant if only they had access to the treatment they need. The science and medicine exists, it’s just out of reach for them financially and that’s heartbreaking.

Nest Egg Foundation, Inc. a Connecticut-based non-profit organization founded to help those struggling with infertility, is please to announce the launch of their 2017 grant application process. Nest Egg Foundation is a non-profit charity granting financial assistance for infertility procedures and accepts applications from heterosexual, same sex couples and singles.

Established two years ago, the organization awarded 4 grants in the 2016 program. The grants, valued at no more than $10,000, can be used to fund In Vitro Fertilization, including the IVF treatment cycle, embryo, egg or sperm cryopreservation, embryo testing and cycle medications at one of the two Connecticut Centers of Excellence – the Center for Advanced Reproductive Services (CARS) and Reproductive Medicine Associates of Connecticut (RMACT).

Applications for the 2017 grant program will be accepted online at http://www.nesteggfoundation.org/apply until August 7, 2017. The final grant recipient will be selected and notified this fall.

"We see patients everyday who have a good chance of becoming pregnant if only they had access to the treatment they need. The science and medicine exists, it’s just out of reach for them financially and that’s heartbreaking. We are proud to offer this grant program to help give people access to treatment and the opportunity to have a child. Raising my daughters has been the single biggest joy of my life and I’d like everyone to have a chance to experience that joy," explains Amy Matton, Vice President of Nest Egg Foundation and Acupuncturist at RMA of CT.

As a result of the grants awarded during the 2016 program, three grant recipients are pregnant and the final recipient will begin to cycle this summer.

“The Nest Egg Foundation has saved us in every way...and I don’t mean just from a financial perspective. I can't think of anything else that would have saved our HOPE the way Nest Egg Foundation did,” shares a 2016 Nest Egg Foundation grant recipient.

Nest Egg Foundation has virtually no overhead as no one receives a salary, allowing all fundraising efforts to go directly into grants. The charity is led by an impressive Board of Directors comprised of reproductive specialists, attorneys, financial influencers, and women’s health advocates.

For more information please visit http://www.nesteggfoundation.org.