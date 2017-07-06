ABODA Pledges To Fight Hunger At Properties Along the West Coast

"Giving our guests the opportunity to donate is a natural way of supporting the Move For Hunger team’s efforts to defeat hunger.” - Dave Caple, ABODA

ABODA, a leading global housing provider, has renewed its partnership with Move For Hunger, a national non-profit organization dedicated to fighting hunger and reducing food waste.

More than 42 million Americans struggle with food insecurity, including 1 in 6 children. As a proud partner of Move For Hunger, guests at ABODA properties in Seattle, Portland, and San Francisco Metro Areas have the opportunity to change these staggering statistics by donating their unopened, non-perishable food items at check-out. These year-round donations are then distributed directly to local food banks. Since 2015, ABODA has donated more than 1,600 lbs. of food – enough to provide 1,300 meals to their neighbors in need.

“ABODA has embraced our model and implemented a sustainable way to fight hunger and reduce food waste at their properties in Seattle, Portland and San Francisco,” says Adam Lowy, Executive Director/Founder of Move For Hunger. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together so far, and I think the best is yet to come.”

“At ABODA, one of our core values involves serving our communities,” says Dave Caple, CCHP, CEO and President of ABODA. “We believe in ‘doing well by doing good’ in the communities where we live and work. Giving our guests the opportunity to donate as they check out of our corporate apartments is a natural way of supporting the Move For Hunger team’s incredible efforts to defeat hunger and lend our energy and efforts to the cause.”

Through the generous support of partners like ABODA, Move For Hunger can continue to help the millions of Americans who are struggling to find their next meal. For more information about Move For Hunger and how you can make a difference please visit http://www.MoveForHunger.org.

About Move For Hunger

Move For Hunger is a non-profit organization that mobilizes the relocation industry to fight hunger and reduce food waste. In addition to collecting food from people who are moving to new homes, Move For Hunger helps companies and individuals across the United States and Canada organize successful food drives. To date, they have collected more than 8 million pounds of food. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit http://www.MoveForHunger.org.

About ABODA

ABODA is an innovative leader in global housing management services, providing responsive, reliable and resourceful solutions to some of the biggest brands in the world. ABODA Global Housing Management uses a logistics-focused approach, combining the best of program planning and administration, inventory management, execution, service delivery and technology to help corporate clients operate more efficiently and enhance customer experiences. ABODA also offers furnishings, property management, and cleaning services in the Greater Seattle Area. Employee-owned ABODA is flexible enough to meet clients’ ever-changing business needs through its award-winning customer service. Learn more about ABODA at http://www.aboda.com or call 1-888-389-0500.